Connor Hecke, Spring Hill High School senior, talks to sixth graders about the importance of agriculture. The Spring Hill Middle School sixth graders had the opportunity to make ice cream in a bag, participate in Barnyard Olympics games and learn about animals. They went on a horse drawn hayride, drove the combine cab simulator, learned about different types of plants, saw bees and honey, watched agility dogs work, saw poultry, goats, beef and rabbits. Southwest Dairy showed the students how milk gets from the cow to the carton. Students collected more than 300 cans of food for the food pantry. Twelve students won awards for best dressed farmer. This is the third annual AG Day at SHMS. Submitted photo
