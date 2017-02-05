The Gardner Edgerton High School Theater Department will be performing the Neil Simon play “Barefoot in the Park” on Feb. 1, 2, and 4, at 7 p.m. In addition, a matinee performance is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 pm. All performances are held in the GEHS auditorium.
The romantic comedy premiered on Broadway in 1963, and was Neil Simon’s longest-running hit, and the tenth longest-running non-musical play in Broadway history.
Tickets are $5 at the door. For more information, please contact Jeff Lady at 856-2653 or ladyj@usd231.com.
‘Barefoot in the Park’ set for GEHS winter play
The Gardner Edgerton High School Theater Department will be performing the Neil Simon play “Barefoot in the Park” on Feb. 1, 2, and 4, at 7 p.m. In addition, a matinee performance is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 pm. All performances are held in the GEHS auditorium.