The Gardner Edgerton High School Theater Department will be performing the Neil Simon play “Barefoot in the Park” on Feb. 1, 2, and 4, at 7 p.m. In addition, a matinee performance is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 pm. All performances are held in the GEHS auditorium.
The romantic comedy premiered on Broadway in 1963, and was Neil Simon’s longest-running hit, and the tenth longest-running non-musical play in Broadway history.
Tickets are $5 at the door.  For more information, please contact Jeff Lady at 856-2653 or ladyj@usd231.com.