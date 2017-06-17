Students from Madison Elementary lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the June 8 USD 231 school board meeting. Photo courtesy of Rick Poppitz

Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

At the USD #231 meeting on June 12, the board considered an unexpected extra cost in replacing the metal roof at Sunflower, a request to convert a music room floor from carpet to hardwood and a budget amendment to provide an increase to the Special Education Fund.

Approved within the consent agenda were two out-of-state field trip Requests for 2018.

April 20 – 23, 2018, GEHS Orchestra members will spend a weekend in Chicago.

Students will have the opportunity to perform on Armour Stage, home to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Each ensemble will receive a recording of their onstage performance.

Students will also have time for sightseeing, shopping and dining, including a gala lunch aboard the luxury yacht, Spirit of Chicago.

There will be dinners at Buca di Beppo and Hard Rock Cafe.

Students will see Chicago from one of the tallest buildings in the world, when they go up to the Skydeck of Willis Tower (formerly known as the Sears Tower).

The other out of town trip, from May 23 – 29, 2018, takes GEHS Band students to Cleveland and New York.

In Cleveland, they will visit the Great Lakes Science Center and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The group will then travel east to visit Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, Radio City Music Hall and Times Square.

The last day before heading back, students will march in the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade.

Roof at Sunflower

Board previously approved a contract for metal roof replacement at Sunflower Elementary. During construction, an issue was found that will require more expense than originally approved.

Staff requested the board consider Change Order No. 1 to cover the additional costs.

The board was told a contingency had been built in, but it wasn’t enough, and another $18,486 is now needed to properly complete the job.

The board approved the change order with none opposed.

Acoustical hardwood floors

Also considered was staff request to replace the carpeted floors in the GEHS Choral Room with acoustical hard wood floors.

The recommended bid from American Hardwood Flooring Company was for $29,860.

The board approved the hardwood floor with none opposed.

Budget Amendment

At the last meeting, staff recommended an amendment to the budget to increase the Special Education Fund. Public notice was published and the required time has passed.

Tonight public hearing was held, followed by board vote of approval of the budget amendment.

The next USD #231 school board meeting is Monday, July 24 at 6:00 p.m.