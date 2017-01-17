Anthony Reed ( 42) controls the tip off in action against Mill Valley last week. Reed scored 5 points in the game. Photos courtesy of Shawn Hatton

Nine Blazers reached the scoring column as GEHS turned back Mill Valley 70-53 at home last week.

GEHS, 5-2, led 29-20 at halftime and by eight points at third quarter’s end. The Blazers exploded for 29 fourth quarter points to seal the verdict.

Four Blazers notched double figures led by Devan Toomey’s 16 points. Bryson Rohr added 14, Austyn Hatton, 13 and Blake Nichols, 11.

“Right now we are getting great contribution from everybody on the floor,” said Coach Jeff Langrehr. “We are playing so well as a unit it’s hard for other teams to identify where the scoring will come from.”

Langrehr also liked the defensive efforts of Toomey, Conner Boyt and Nichols. That trio held Valley’s junior star Cooper Kaifos to 16 points.