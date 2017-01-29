Photo courtesy USD 231
Nine students from across the metro area won awards for designing a book cover as part of Price Chopper’s 10th annual “Bag Your Favorite Book” contest. This year’s fifth grade category winner was Arwen Bender from Wheatridge Middle School. Bender designed a cover for the first book in the popular “Warriors” series by Erin Hunter.
This year more than 11,000 entries were submitted from Sept. 12 to Oct. 21. One winner is selected per grade level. The winners were announced at a surprise assembly in December and each winner will receive a classroom party sponsored by Price Chopper and a $500 donation to their school library.