Area firefighters, police and emergency respondents recently assisted a Gardner woman give birth at home. The family hosted an appreciation dinner Aug. 16. Pictured left to right: Pete Graham, firefighter, Fire District #1; Brent Stahl, captain, Fire District #1; Darin Weese, firefighter, Fire District #1; Trig Morley, battalion chief, Fire District #1; Doug, Aniya and Karen Shepard; Jackie Woolery, captain, Med-Act; Kyle Frankland, paramedic, Med-Act; and Dave Taylor, battalion chief, Med-Act. Submitted photo

What started out as just another Monday took a surprising turn July 25 when baby Aniya made her entrance, at home with the assistance of area firefighters, police and an emergency medical team.

July 25 started out as a normal day for fourth-time expectant father and TFM supervisor, Doug Shepard, Gardner.

But as he headed to lunch that day, things changed.

At 12:10, his wife Karen, who was 38 weeks pregnant, texted him to come home and call the doctor, because her contractions were getting close.

He left the Olathe motor vehicle office and headed to his home in Gardner.

At 12:43, as he pulled into his driveway, he got another text that simply read “Hurry.”

Around 12:53, he called 911, because Karen was in too much pain to leave. The 911 operator prepared Doug on how to deliver his baby.

Moments later, Gardner police and fire department staff arrived, along with Med-Act personnel who, at first, intended to prepare a stretcher to take Karen to the hospital.

Plans quickly changed.

Baby Aniya made her entrance — at home — at 1:04 p.m, just less than one hour after the first text was sent to Doug.

The family, including Doug and Karen’s younger daughters and Karen’s mother, got to spend a few minutes at home with the new addition to the family before heading to the hospital.

All of the fire and Med-Act staff involved in the events of July 25 were able to attend the family’s appreciation event held Aug.19.

(Information courtesy of Johnson County Fire District #1)