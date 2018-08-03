As of July 27, more than 15,000 ballots had been issued by the Johnson County Election office and about 4,100 returned.

Advance voting for the Aug. 7, 2018, primary began last week and is available thru Aug. 4. To date, more than 7,300 persons had voted, according to jocoelection.org.

Individual ballots and candidate information may be viewed at jocoelection.org.

The primary will include the election of United States Representative (District 3) for a two Year Term; and state officials including:

United States Representative

Mike McCamon; D

Sylvia D. Williams; D

Jay Sidie; D

Brent Wilder; D

Tom Niermann ; D

Kevin Yoder; R

Sharice Davids; D

Trevor Keegan; R

Joe Myers; R

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Jack Bergeson / Alexander Cline; D

Carl Brewer / Chris Morrow; D

Joshua Svaty / Katrina Gier Lewison; D

Tyler Ruzich / Dominic Scavuzzo; R

Kris Kobach / Wink Hartman; R

Ken Selzer / Jen Sanderson; R

Jeff Colyer / Tracey Mann; R

Laura Kelly / Lynn Rogers; D

Jim Barnett / Rosie Hansen; R

Patrick “PK” Kucera / Patricia Reitz; R

Joseph Tutera Jr. / Phillip Clemente; R

Arden Andersen / Dale Cowsert; D

Secretary of State

Keith Esau; R

Scott Schwab; R

Craig McCullah; R

Brian “BAM” McClendon D

Dennis Taylor; R

Randy Duncan; R

Attorney General

Derek Schmidt; R

Sarah G. Swain; D

State Treasurer

Marci Francisco;D

Jake LaTurner; R

Insurance Commissioner

Vicki Schmidt; R

Nathaniel McLaughlin; D

Clark Shultz; R

State Representatives

Kansas Representative 38

Stuart W. Sweeney; D

Willie Dove; R, Incumbent

Noel Hull; R

Kansas Representative 43

Bill Sutton; R, Incumbent

Pamela Finley; D

State Board of Education District 3

Ruth E. Goff; D

Jason C Winbolt; R

Michelle Dombrosky; R

McCamish Township

J. P. Lefmann; R

Advance polling places are at:

Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park; Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 West 143rd Street, Overland Park; Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar, Mission; Johnson County Sunset Office Building, 11811 South Sunset Drive, Olathe; Monticello Trails Middle School, 6100 Monticello Road, Shawnee

Voting at these five sites will be: Monday – Friday: July 23 through 27 and July 30 – Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday: July 28 and Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; and closed on Monday, Aug. 6.

Advance voting will also take place at the Johnson County Election Office, 2101 East Kansas City Road, Olathe, but they will be open including Monday, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon. Polling places are available online at jocoelection.org.

Spring Hill

Also upcoming, according to jocoelection.org:

No. 230 – Spring Hill Mail Ballot Election, Sept. 6, 2018

Unified School District No. 230, Johnson/Miami County, Kansas (Spring Hill)

Shall the following be adopted?

Shall Unified School District No. 230, Johnson/Miami County, Kansas (Spring Hill), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $72,000,000, to pay the costs for acquiring, constructing, equipping, furnishing, repairing, remodeling or making additions to buildings used for school district purposes including without limitation (a) constructing, equipping and furnishing a new elementary school; (b) constructing, equipping and furnishing a new middle school; (c) constructing, equipping and furnishing an Educational Support Center; (d) acquiring sites for and providing furnishings and equipment, including technology equipment, for existing and new buildings and facilities in the District; (e) making certain other capital improvements to the buildings and facilities of the District; (f) providing for all other necessary and related improvements and (g) paying fees and expenses incidental thereto including interest during construction; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10-101 et seq.; K.S.A. 25-431 et seq.; K.S.A. 25-2018(f); K.S.A. 72-5457; and K.S.A. 72-5458 et seq.?