Margaret Ohmes
The GFWC Athena Club of Gardner met at 1 p.m. on March 15 at the Gardner branch of the Johnson County Library.
Kathy Baker called the meeting to order. Members answered roll call with a fact about Scott’s Bluff, Jefferson National Expansion Memorial or the Herbert Hoover National Historical Site. Answers included information on site history or other interesting facts about memorial locations.
Committee reports were given followed by information on the upcoming Kansas state convention.
The program, given by member Linda Loyd, featured easy crafts made from recycled materials. Everyone was given materials to complete a craft to take home as well as a fact sheet with websites for additional easy projects.
Athena welcomes all interested women of the community to join in helping with a multitude of community projects focusing on children, education, music and the arts. For more information, please contact Cathy Baker, president, at 913-787-2252.
Athena club
