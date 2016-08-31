Arthur LaVern Sawyer, 93, of Gardner, passed away August 29, 2016 at Wellsville Retirement Community.

LaVern was born March 7, 1923 in Gardner, Kan to Fred St. Clair and Lola M. (Kennedy) Sawyer. He attended Gardner High School. After high school he farmed and raised cattle. LaVern married Gera Johnson, February 14, 1944 in Gardner. He worked for KCP&L in Overland Park for 38 years as a driver and clerk. After retirement, he started Two Trails Real Estate in Gardner and later started restoring antique tractors.

LaVern was a life-long Gardner resident and longtime member of the Edgerton United Methodist Church. He was a charter member of the Docey-Dandies and was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Edgerton. LaVern never knew a stranger. He will be missed by family and friends.

LaVern was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gera in 2013; infant daughter, Gera Louise Sawyer; brothers: Otto, Floyd, Vernon, Harold and Dale and sister, Lucile Knabe. He is survived by his sister, Nadine Larrick of Gardner; children: Neal and Donna Sawyer of Shawnee, Kan, Beryl and Karen Sawyer of Douglasville, Ga, Avis and Michael Pyle of Overland Park, Kan and Keith Sawyer of Wellsville, Kan; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Hildred Sawyer of Eudora, KS.

Memorial Service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S Center, Gardner, Kan 66030, 913-856-7111. Visitation 1:00 pm before the service at the funeral home. Private Family Inurnment at Edgerton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gardner Historical Museum. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.