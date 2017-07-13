At approximately 5 a.m. July 13, an armed robbery occurred at Dee’s Mini Mart in Edgerton. There is one known suspect at this time, identified as a white male armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. There were no injuries and the suspect remains at large.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 913-782-0720.
Armed robbery in Edgerton, KS
