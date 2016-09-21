Ten attorneys residing in Johnson County have applied for the current judicial opening in Johnson County District Court.

The opening is due to the upcoming retirement of the Honorable Gerald T. Elliott.

Applicants are:

Jason Billam, Olathe; Bradley Burke, Shawnee; Michael Fleming, Leawood; Angela Gupta, Lake Quivira; Krishnan Jayaram, Overland Park; Steven Johnson, Olathe; Rhonda Mason, Olathe; Michael McCulloch, Olathe; Clayton Norkey, Overland Park, and Vanessa Riebli, Olathe.

The 10th Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission is made up of 14 members. Seven are attorneys elected by the Kansas licensed attorneys residing in the district, and 7 are non-lawyers appointed by the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners. The Nominating Commission welcomes and encourages public input into this important process. Comments can be submitted in writing to the commission secretary, Stephen M. Howe, at the Office of the District Attorney, 5th Floor, 100 N. Kansas, Olathe, KS 66061, faxed to (913) 715-3015 or emailed to [email protected] ll comments will be forwarded to all members of the commission.

Find out more information about the commission by visiting its website at http://www.jocojnc.org.

Future meetings are open to the public and invite public comment.

Meetings are:

Sept. 23, 2016 – Meeting to Review Applications: 1 p.m. at the Johnson County Administration Building, Room 201, 111 S. Cherry St., Olathe;

Oct. 14, 2016 – Interviews

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Johnson County Administration Building, Room 201, 111 S. Cherry St., Olathe