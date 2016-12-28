Cold weather didn’t deter judges Dec. 18 when judging the annual Gardner Lake lighting contest. Winners pictured are: LEFT: Brian and Anne Walker on Lake Road 1 took 2nd Place, due to the efforts of their son who put up all the outdoor decor. CENTER: Bruce and Bertha Piuroswki got first place for their display on Lake Road 12. Their home is elaborately decorated front and back, view-able from roadside or waterside. RIGHT: The third place winner was Dianne and Harold Quaintance on Lake Road 5, whose decor includes a large Christmas Tree at Waters edge on their dock. Photo courtesy of Cindy Wainscott

Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

Subfreezing temperatures did not chill the spirits of six judges on Dec. 18 as they rounded the lake roads in pursuit of three recipients of the Gardner Lake Christmas Décor contest prize baskets. The judges agreed that the displays topped anything in recent memory and that the task of selecting would be difficult.

After much deliberation, Bruce and Bertha Piuroswki made the list with their display on Lake Road 12. They are not newcomers to the contest and actually took first place last year, but their lakeside display in Pirate’s Cove this year made them an easy pick. The added effect of the reflections on the ice created breathtaking results.

Second and third place were not so easy. The Brian and Anne Walker family on Lake Road 1, in the ‘Waterfall House,’ took second place to the delight of their son who had been waiting with great anticipation for a chance at the gift basket. Their light display incorporated multiple inflated yard characters.

Third place was captured by Harold and Diane Quaintance on Lake Road 5. Their display has been enjoyed for years by lake residents who cannot miss the large Christmas tree on their dock as you round Gardner Road East in the evenings.

The judges this year included Brenda Ahrens, Tracy Kerth, Carrie Lewis, Shawnna Steele, Cindy Wainscott and Sandy Adams.

The popular event will be continued in future years with judging scheduled for the Sunday before Christmas.