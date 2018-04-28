The Gardner City Wide Garage Sale will take place May 4-6, 2018..
Annually there are hundreds of sales throughout the community.
The event is sponsored by the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce, and residents can get in on the action by shopping or hosting a sale.
For the first time in 2018, participants may register online by Sunday, April 29th. Cost to be listed on the map that is distributed around town is $10.
Annual garage sale dates approaching
