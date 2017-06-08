The fun begins in downtown Gardner Friday night with free entertainment and a variety of beverage and food booths. Festivities continue Saturday morning with a 5K ColorRun.

The event, first organized in 2007 for the city’s sesquicentennial celebration, features the combined efforts of community volunteers and local businesses. For several years, the festival was a one-day event, but grew to two.

“Once again we’re excited about this year’s event. It takes a lot to pull this off, and there’s a great group of volunteers that works on it for nine months out of the year,” said Jason Camis, president, Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce. “The addition of the 5K color run will be a big hit. I encourage everyone to come out and join in the fun. And the committee is always looking for volunteers to work the event and be part of the planning process for the following year.”

This year music begins at 6 p.m. June 9 with Head East and the Rainmakers. June 10 will feature Hudson Drive, State Line Drive and Darryl Worley.

There will be crafts, commercial booths, music, a car show, food and the annual Chat Fest on the Trails, held every year since 2007.

The Festival’s 5K color run will be at 10 a.m. June 9 on N. Elm Street. The entry fee will be $30 after June 8, $25 before.

The annual car show will be from noon to 4 p.m. June 10 and will feature 17 categories.

Chat fest will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church, Gardner. Originally, the event invited Gardner citizens older than 70 years of age, who had lived in the USD 231 for the last 45 years, to enjoy fellowship during the Festival on the Trails. The general public is now invited to attend as some of Gardner’s distinguished citizens share memories and fellowship. Light refreshments will be served.