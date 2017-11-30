Photo courtesy of FD#1
October 29, Fire District #1 and Southwest County CERT held the annual coat drive for students at USD 231, Gardner Edgerton School District. Firefighters and CERT members collected donations at the Gardner Walmart. A total of 118 coats, 113 stocking caps, 308 pairs of gloves, and other items were donated by generous residents. “We are always moved by the generosity of our residents to help the children of our community,” said Rob Kirk, chief Fire District #1. The items were presented to the school district by representatives CERT and Fire District #1. Pictured left to right, CERT member David Mills, CERT member Justin DeLong, Captain Aaron Winkler, Fire Chief Rob Kirk, USD 231 Superintendent Pam Stranathan, Coordinator of Student Support Services Melissa McIntire, Board of Education President Rob Shippy.