Things that live under rocks and Mother Nature are the themes of April Animal Tales Storytime sessions being presented by the Johnson County Park & Recreation District’s Outdoor Education Department at two locations. Young children and their parents are invited to come listen and learn during either or both of the remaining two sessions scheduled on select Wednesdays through April 18.

Animal Tales Storytime is for ages two to six. All children must be accompanied by an adult. This program will feature stories, songs, and surprises. Participants will also get to meet a special animal friend at each session. Animal Tales Storytime was one of the many programs cited when the Ernie Miller Nature Center won an Oracle Award for Organizational Service and Leadership in the South Central Region from the National Storytelling Network a few years ago. To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under preschool and then under nature & outdoors. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword storytelling.?

April Animal Tales presentations at the Ernie Miller Nature Center include an April 4 session called, “Who’s Under the Rocks,” and a session on April 18 called “Mother Nature.”

Ernie Miller Nature Center is located at 909 N. Kansas-7 Highway, Olathe. For more information about this program, contact the nature center at (913) 764-7759.