GEHS senior Cassidy Androff made the most of her final state meet appearance placing second in the shot put with a new school record effort of 42’ ½.” Androff also took seventh in the discus.
All told, the Lady Blazers scored 20 points and placed 17th in the team standings. The meet was held at Cessna Stadium in Wichita May 26-27.
Besides Androff, Kennedy Comstock placed third in the javelin with a throw of 126’10.” Morgan McIntire took seventh in the pole vault clearing 9’6.” Brenna Davidson finished eighth in the javelin with a throw of 119’1.” Becca Mitchell cleared 9’6” in the pole vault to place eighth.
Androff sets new shot put school record
