Cassidy Androff scored 13 points leading the lady Blazers varsity basketball team to a 56-42 home win over EKL foe Blue Valley West last Friday night.
GEHS, 6-1, jumped to a 19-7 first quarter lead and went up 31-15 at halftime. The Blazers tacked on 25 second half points to secure the victory.
Besides Androff, Skylar Washington added eleven points and Taylor Carpenter had 10. Kelsey Leffert had eight points.
Next action comes this week with home games versus state ranked Mill Valley and Blue Valley.
“This will be a very challenging portion of the season,” said Coach Justin Mayer. “We can’t wait to have the home crowd in our corner.”