Albert Donald Beatty, 85, of Spring Hill, Kan passed away Jan. 26, 2018 at Olathe Medical Center.

Albert was born Sept. 9, 1932 in Kansas City, Mo to Stanley B. and Georgia Frances (Weaver) Beatty. He grew up in Kansas City, Mo and Paola, Kan where he graduated from Paola High School.

After graduation he joined the US Army. He was employed by Delco Remy Battery, a division of General Motors, on the assembly line for 33 years.

Albert married Norma “Jean” Bennett in Paola on Nov. 23, 1979. They moved to Spring Hill in 1980. He was a member of the UAW and Paola Southern Baptist Church. Albert owned and operated Beatty Lawn and Garden. He was passionate about his lawn and garden service and John Deere tractors. He enjoyed reading Western novels, working crossword puzzles and helping people. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Clyde Beatty and Esther Smith. Albert is survived by his wife, Jean, of the home; children: Karen and husband Stephen Guy Stephens, Foley, Ala, Cindy Beatty, St. Lewis Park, Minn, Shirley and husband Russ Mattox, Archie, Mo, Vicki and husband Robert Hammon, Wellsville, Kan, Dawna and husband Rick Hardacre, Emporia, Kan, Kim and husband Mike McCoy, Parkville, Mo and Jon Stewart Gibson, Overland Park, Kan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and former wife, Veda Sallee.

Visitation will be held 10:00 am Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 with funeral service following at 11:00 am all at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kan (913) 592-2244. Burial at Paola Cemetery, Paola, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.