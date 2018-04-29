Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt officially filed the new school-funding bill passed by the Legislature with the Kansas Supreme Court. The filing comes two days after Governor Jeff Colyer signed the bill into law.

Today’s filing also asked the court to consider modifying its briefing schedule in recognition of the apparently unintended effect of certain provisions of the new legislation.

Currently, the Supreme Court has ordered initial briefs filed by April 30 and second briefs by May 10 but has allowed that both sets of briefs may address both the equity and the adequacy of funding under the new law. Because some legislators and the governor have expressed an intent to further amend some of the adequacy provisions of the new legislation during the wrap-up session of the Legislature that begins April 26 and must end by May 4, Schmidt asked the court to order that the April 30 briefs focus on the equity of school funding and reserve briefing on adequacy until the May 10 brief. That separation would avoid the possibility that the adequacy briefs might change if the Legislature further amends the law before it adjourns.

“This slightly modified schedule would allow the court to maintain the May 22, 2018 oral argument date while avoiding the very real potential of adequacy briefs filed April 30 being overcome by subsequent legislative action,” Schmidt wrote.

