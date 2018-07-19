Enjoy an adventure walk on The St. Joseph (Mo.) Parkway during an adventure walk being offered in early August by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

Called simply The Parkway, this Adventure Walk will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 1. Saint Joseph was one of the first cities in the United States to develop an imaginative and comprehensive parkway plan. Developed in 1918 by architect George Burnap, The Parkway winds through the city of St. Joseph for 26 miles, and is popular for hiking and biking activities.

This hike is expected to require a moderate level of exertion. To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 plus and then under nature & outdoors.

This program will depart at 8 a.m. from Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch, Merriam, and return about 5 p.m. the same day. The cost for one nine-hour outing, including transportation to the walk site, is $27 per person for Johnson County residents or $30 for nonresidents. Lunch (with costs on your own) will take place at Boudreaux’s Louisiana Seafood & Steaks in St. Joseph. For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.

While JCPRD’s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend. Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the 50 Plus Department at (913) 826-3030 for space availability.

