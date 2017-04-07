Photos courtesy of USD 231
The USD 231 Advanced Technical Center opened for learning on March 20. The new facility is home to the state-approved automotive/transportation, architecture/construction, and welding programs. These advanced courses under the Kansas Secondary Level Career Clusters and Pathways will prepare students for post secondary level courses along with the opportunity to receive both high school and college credit prior to graduation. The 28,000 square-foot, state-of-the art building includes a technology computer room, classrooms, conference room, and four large bay areas for hands-on learning.