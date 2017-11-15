Submitted photo

The Johnson County Museum is pleased to host author Charles Phoenix for his “Addicted to Americana” live comedy performance celebrating classic and kitschy American life and style.

Presented by the museum in conjunction with KCmodern, Phoenix will share stories, glories, and colorful images of spectacular mid-century space-age style, vintage attractions, local landmarks, roadside wonders, fun foods, crazy car culture, futuristic transportation, and more. Be prepared for your American spirit to soar. Festive dress is encouraged, but not expected.

Following the performance, Phoenix will sign copies of his new book, Addicted to Americana,” which will be available for purchase at the event. Also sample the sweetness of cakes created with recipes from the Charles Phoenix Test Kitchen, generously donated by KCmodern, an organization dedicated to promoting modern architecture and design through education, preservation, and advocacy.

The show begins at 3 p.m. and lasts approximately 90 minutes. Ticketed guests will also have full access to the Johnson County Museum which will open at 2 p.m. The museum includes the iconic White Haven Motor Lodge neon sign and the 1950s All-Electric House. Tickets will be sold at the door beginning at the same time, if still available on the day of the show.

Tickets may be purchased online at jcprd.com or by calling (913) 826-2787. Admission to this event is $39 per person, and museum members receive a 20 percent discount, but only when they register by phone at (913) 831-3359.

The Johnson County Museum is located within the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. Regular museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is not usually open on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors 60+, and $3 for children 1 to 18. Museum memberships are available for $30 for an individual/dual or $50 for a family. Museum members receive free admission and discounts on museum programs.