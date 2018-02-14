The Arts Council of Johnson County (ACJC) announced that six finalists from Gardner Edgerton High School have been nominated for the 2018 Shooting Stars Awards.

Shooting Stars Program honors Johnson County high school students for achievement in the literary, performing and visual arts through recognition and college scholarships. Shooting Stars award recipients will be announced at the 21st annual Shooting Stars Gala.

Finalists

Kara McCormick, Production & Design; Hannah Collette, Theatre Performance; Chloe Akin, Three Dimensional Art; Kinsey McCormick, Two Dimensional Art; Olivia Schultz, Voice Classical; Tom Fabing, Winds & Percussion

At the Shooting Stars Gala, nine first-place scholarships of $1,400 each and nine second-place scholarships of $700 each will be awarded to the top two finalists in each artistic category. Nine teacher honorariums of $350 will be given to teachers who nominated the top student in each category.

The program is supported by Johnson County and area foundations, corporations and individual donors. Since starting 21 years ago, the Shooting Stars program has awarded more than $200,000 in college scholarships and almost $65,000 in teacher honorariums. Each year, Shooting Stars recognizes more than 100 students that demonstrate excellence in nine categories of literary, performing and visual arts. Arts teachers from Johnson County schools nominate the students for Shooting Stars. Teachers at schools outside of Johnson County also may nominate students that live in Johnson County.

“Shooting Stars celebrate the Arts by acknowledging the critical role the Arts play in our current and future workforce,” said Brian Williams, president, ACJC Board of Directors. “It’s critically important that we recognize that students with skills in the Arts bring creativity, ingenuity, and perspective to science, technology, engineering and math careers and their Arts skills will prepare them well for many jobs that are continuing to develop in the 21st century.”

The Shooting Stars Gala will be on Sunday, March 25, 2018, from 3-6 pm at Johnson County Community College. From 3-6 p.m., Shooting Stars finalists and guests will attend a reception and exhibition opening at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. During the reception, guests may see the finalists’ projects in the Photography, Three-Dimensional and Two-Dimensional Art on display. The Awards Ceremony will be held in Yardley Hall from 4:15-5:30 p.m.