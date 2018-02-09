The 8th grade varsity team played hard against Paola but Paola’s defense was just a bit too much for the Huskies.
At halftime the Huskies were down just 5 but in the second half the Huskies struggled getting to the hoop. The Huskies played hard, but the final score was 35 to 18.
Billy Bottcher and Derek Toomey were the high scorers both with 7 points. The Huskies were back in action on Feb. 3 against both Louisburg and Paola.
8th grade varsity plays hard against Paola
