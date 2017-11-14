According to 810varsity.com, Marvin Diener stepped aside after 12 seasons at USD 231.
Two requests for confirmation sent to Leeann Northway, USD 231 public information officer, regarding Diener’s alleged resignation, had not been received by press time. This story will be updated as information becomes available.
According to the website: “. . . other long-time coach stepped aside as Marvin Diener stepped after 12 seasons at Gardner-Edgerton, which joins the Sunflower League next year. Diener finished with a 73-53 overall record, including a three-year span in 2008-2010 of 33-4 with a trip to the Kansas Class 5A state championship game. Diener arrived to GEHS after winning six state titles at Salina Central,” —810varsity.com
The complete article is available at:
http://www.810varsity.com/news_article/show/855841
