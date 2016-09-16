The 6th Annual Kade Meyer Celebration Run will be held on September 17, 2016, at Celebration Park in Gardner, Kansas. It includes a 5k and 10k Run/Walk, as well as a Kids 1-Mile Fun Run/Marathon Mile. The Kids 1-Mile Fun Run/Marathon Mile will begin at 8:00am. The 5k/10k events will begin at 8:30am.
6th Annual Kade Meyer Celebration Run
