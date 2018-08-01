Submitted photo

Nine Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports members went to Grand Island, Neb., this summer, competing in 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships. Members and teams representing nine disciplines competed against each other as individuals, and as part of the Kansas state team. Teams of four members in each discipline from Kansas were picked from top placing individuals at Kansas 4-H State matches. Individuals may only participate in a single discipline once at Nationals during their 4-H career. Awards were presented for each of three days of competition, overall discipline winners, and overall state team sweepstakes.

In Air Rifle, Liza Rogers won the event, Kenton Smith placed sixth, and Sarah Commerford helped their team to a first place finish overall. Air Rifle team was coached by Mike Smith. In Compound Archery, Austin Woodard competed on a team coached by Arn Eccles. In Small Bore Rifle, Kyleigh Haun and Justine Wheeler helped their team to sixth place finish overall. In Small Bore Pistol, Chase helped their team to a first place finish overall. In Muzzle Loading, Ben Rogers won the event, and their team placed third overall. In Recurve Archery, Jennifer Commerford helped their team to a fifth place finish.

Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports members accounted for 25 percent of the Kansas team members this year at Nationals. These nine individuals helped earn Kansas a third place overall in the states sweepstakes. Almost 700 youth from 37 states participated in this nearly weeklong event. Congratulations to Johnson County for representing our state well.