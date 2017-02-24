Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire at the Pinewood Apartments near 56 Highway and Moonlight Road in the early morning hours on Feb. 14. A fund has been established to assist the families. Photo courtesy of Larry Beyers

A total of 11 adults and four children were displaced by a fire Feb. 14 and are being assisted by various means, including a fund set up by the Gardner Edgerton Chamber.

“This was a devastating fire for the four families as they lost everything. The out pouring of money and essential goods by our residents and businesses shows the kind heartedness we have in this community when events like this happen,” said Rob Kirk, chief fire district #1.

An account has been designated at Central Bank of the Midwest, Gardner and donations can be made at 109 E Main.

It’s an overwhelming time for these families, and it’s also important to maintain their privacy, according to Jason Camis, GEC president. Of the four families affected, about two of these families have teenage children, and the others were all adults.

Camis said all levels of contributions are encouraged and checks should be made payable to the Gardner Edgerton Community Emergency Fund or designate as such on checks if they are made out to the chamber.

Fire District #1 was dispatched to a report of a building fire on Feb. 14 at approximately 1:48 a.m. in the 800 block of East Rosewood.

Upon arrival, there was heavy fire on the front and rear of the building. All occupants from four apartments were safely evaluated prior to the fire department arrival.

Crews from Fire District #1, Fire District #2 and Olathe Fire brought the two-alarm fire under control at 3:46 a.m., and the fire was out at 5:42 hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For questions regarding donations, please call Jason at 785-418-3276 or email [email protected]