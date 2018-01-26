Last weekend was a great one for the Blazer wrestling squad. The team traveled to Holton and came home with a 3rd place finish. AJ Rodriguez finished fourth, and Brendan Oshel lost in the finals to finish second – the highest placing ever for these two. Conner Greig won the #152 championship. Jensen McDermott won the #160 championship, while reaching the 100 career win mark after pinning his opponent in the finals . Jackson Flowers was voted the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler after winning the #220 championship over the defending state runner up currently ranked #2 in the state from El Dorado – proving why Jackson is ranked #1 in the state. Submitted photo
