Richard George “Dick” Stablein, 85, of Gardner, KS, passed away March 26, 2017 at Villa St. Francis in Olathe, Kan.

Dick was born May 9, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio to Paul Stablein, Sr. and Katherine (Wagner) Stablein. His family moved to Kansas City, Mo in 1936. Dick graduated from Hogan High School and attended Rockhurst College for a couple of years until he joined the U.S. Navy. After his service in the Navy he attended Marquette University from which he graduated in 1959 with an Electrical Engineering degree. He worked as a Test Engineer at Bendix Corporation (later Allied Signal) for his entire career.

Dick was actively involved in many organizations throughout his life, including IEEE, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, KC Ski Club, Mended Hearts, United States Power Squadron and the Lake Association. He was a devout Catholic and attended St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church, as well as, Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Gardner. He recently received recognition from the Knights of Columbus for lifetime membership. Dick enjoyed life and was able in his lifetime to travel the world with family and friends. He enjoyed golf, sailing, reading, watching old movies and telling stories of the olden days to his great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Dick is survived by his siblings: Paul Stablein, Jr (Ann), Rita Hayes (dec. Phil), and Patricia Downey (dec. William); countless loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and great great nieces and nephews. Uncle Dick was a family oriented and social person and he will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2017 at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church, 5035 Rainbow Blvd, Westwood, Kan. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO. Visitation will be from 6 – 8:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2017, with a Rosary said at 8:00 pm, at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, 913-856-7111. Memorial Contributions may be given to Divine Mercy Catholic Church or St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.