There was no place to park a sled and reindeer in downtown Gardner, so Fire District 1 delivered Santa and Mrs. Claus to Gardner’s Annual Christmas in the Park event on Nov. 27.

On stage, counting down to the park lighting and fireworks, from left are: Steve Shute, council vice president; Santa and Mrs. Claus; the GEHS Madrigal Choir and Chris Morrow, mayor. After the switch is flipped, thousands of Christmas lights in the park came on and fireworks light up the sky at the 27th Annual “Christmas in the Park” holiday. After the park lighting, Gardner children got to talk to Santa and Mrs. Claus, and their crew of elven assistants, in the workshop next door. Staff photos by Rick Poppitz

The 27th Annual “Christmas in the Park” holiday event kicked off with the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 27 at Cornerstone Park. Seasonal music was performed by area school children

Immediately after the tree lighting ceremony, residents visited Santa’s Workshop in the park. Children had the opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and share their Christmas wishes, plus receive a commemorative ornament and a candy cane.

Breakfast with Santa planned

Spend a morning with your family at the North Pole! Parents and children will enjoy All You Can Eat pancakes, sausage links and juice from Chris Cakes from 8-11 a.m. in the green building at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.

Tickets will be pre-sold for $5 at City Hall up until 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 and at the door the day of for $6. Children under 1 year will not be charged.

Candy cane hunt set for Cornerstone Park

Come bring a flashlight and join in the search for hundreds of candy canes Santa is alleged to have hidden at Cornerstone park.

Prizes will be given to those who find the “Lucky Canes.”

This event is for children 2-10; pre register at city hall. Event is set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

Flick with St. Nick

JoCo Fairgrounds – 6 p.m.

Immediately following the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt, residents can head on over to the Johnson County Fairgrounds Green Building where to be greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Polar Express will be shown, so be sure to bring a sleeping bag and PJ’s for this cozy Christmas event! For all ages. Cost is $3 per person.

Order tickets by Dec. 15 at City Hall and Dec. 17 online.