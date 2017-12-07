The Johnson County Treasury and Financial Management department has begun mailing 202,674 real estate and 19,915 personal property tax statements to taxpayers.

The first-half real estate and personal property taxes are due on or before Wednesday, Dec. 20, and second-half taxes are due on or before Thursday, May 10, 2018.

The real estate tax statement contains a comparison between this year’s and last year’s tax breakdown. If the taxes are paid by the mortgage company, the statement will say “THIS IS NOT A TAX BILL” at the bottom of the statement.

For taxpayers who pay statements directly, there will be a return payment stub at the bottom of the statement.

Taxpayers have several convenient options to pay their taxes:

Online — Through our website, jocogov.org<https://www.jocogov.org/, tax payments may be submitted electronically using the eCheck option for $1 per transaction or by credit card (Visa, MasterCard and Discover) for a 2.4 percent service fee per transaction.

By mail —Taxpayers can mail a check along with the payment stub to P.O. Box 2902, Shawnee Mission, 66201.

In person — Taxpayers can make a payment at the office location, 111 S. Cherry St., Suite 1500 in Olathe. Forms of payment accepted at our office include cash, check, Visa, MasterCard, or Discover card (payment by credit and debit card includes an additional 2.4 percent service fee).

Taxpayers may go online<https://www.jocogov.org/dept/treasury-and-financial-management/home>

to view an electronic version of their tax statement and print off tax receipts once their payment has been processed.