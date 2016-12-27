The Gardner Utility Advisory Commission will discuss 2016 fourth quarter and year end outage reports at their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 in city hall council chambers.
Also on the agenda adopting a 2017 meeting schedule and consider a recommendation to the city council to award a supply contract to fabricate and furnish two substation relay panels.
