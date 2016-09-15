Bob Knabe traveled to Salina over Labor Day weekend to pitch in the Kansas State Horseshoe pitching competition. Knabe won first in the state to become the 2016 Kansas Horseshoe Pitching Champion. Knabe, a resident of Edgerton, has been pitching in a league in Ottawa on Tuesday nights for 8 years. He had to win 4 local tournaments to qualify for the two day event. If you are interested in joining or want more information, contact Bob Knabe at 913-882-6507.
