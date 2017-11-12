Entry signs for the I-35 Logistics Park at 151st and 155th off Old 56 Hwy are being completed. Kessinger/Hunter represented Sun Life Financial on the purchase of an additional 134 acres at the I-35 Logistics Park at 155th & Old 56 Highway in Olathe, Kansas. I-35 Logistics Park totals 330± acres ready for 4.7 million SF of Class A distribution space. Recent leases of 474,000 SF to S&S Activewear and 158,517 SF to 1A Auto brings Building B to 100% occupancy, according to the website. With Building B fully leased, Kessinger/Hunter evaluates further development of the park, including Building C, totaling 918,045 SF. Once the park is fully built out, it will host six state-of-the-art bulk facilities totaling more than 4.7 million square feet. Photo courtesy of Luis Murillo