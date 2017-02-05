Six Kansas Youth Recognized for their “If I Were M...
NewsLatest
‘Barefoot in the Park’ set for GEHS winter play
by Gardner News | Feb 5, 2017 | News | 0 |
The Gardner Edgerton High School Theater Department will be performing the Neil Simon play “Barefoot in the Park” on Feb. 1, 2, and 4, at 7 p.m. In addition, a matinee performance is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 pm. All...
Hampton Inn project moves forward to council
by Gardner News | Feb 4, 2017 | News | 0 |
City names Kramer public works director
by Gardner News | Feb 3, 2017 | News | 0 |
PC considers residential rezoning, business expansions
by Gardner News | Feb 3, 2017 | News | 0 |
Edgerton considers rezoning; declines to partner on Waverly Rd.
by Gardner News | Feb 2, 2017 | News | 0 |
SchoolsLatest
Six Kansas Youth Recognized for their “If I Were Mayor” Essays
by Gardner News | Feb 5, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
Harley Pruetting was recently named overall winner of “If I were mayor” essay contest. Pictured...
University update
by Gardner News | Jan 31, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
Bag Your Favorite Book
by Gardner News | Jan 29, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
Learning fun!
by Gardner News | Jan 25, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
Gardner Elementary nominated for award
by Gardner News | Jan 24, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
SportsLatest
Local kids play major roles in national title
by Gardner News | Feb 5, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
Gardner sixth graders Luke Gall (left) and Conner Elder played major roles for a 68 Inside Sports...
