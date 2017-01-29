Gardner Golf Course future discussed; police vehic...
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 28, 2017 |
Blazers third at El Dorado tournament
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 26, 2017 |
Learning fun!
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 25, 2017 |
Fire District #1 hosts badge pinning ceremony, pro...
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 25, 2017 |
New Hampton Inn Hotel and Conference Center propos...
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 23, 2017 |
NewsLatest
Gardner Golf Course future discussed; police vehicles purchased
by Gardner News | Jan 28, 2017 | News | 0 |
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News The Jan. 17 meeting of Gardner city council was attended...
-
EDAC hears about sports tourism as an economic driver
by Gardner News | Jan 27, 2017 | News | 0 |
-
Valentine’s dinner, bingo event planned on Feb. 11
by Gardner News | Jan 26, 2017 | News | 0 |
-
Brown takes office as Jo Co commissioner
by Gardner News | Jan 26, 2017 | News | 0 |
-
Hayden takes office as sheriff
by Gardner News | Jan 25, 2017 | News | 0 |
SchoolsLatest
Bag Your Favorite Book
by Gardner News | Jan 29, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
Photo courtesy USD 231 Nine students from across the metro area won awards for designing a book...
-
Learning fun!
by Gardner News | Jan 25, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
-
Gardner Elementary nominated for award
by Gardner News | Jan 24, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
-
Brittain wins poster contest
by Gardner News | Jan 22, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
-
Board Briefs
by Gardner News | Jan 21, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
SportsLatest
Wait, 2010 girls track, field selected for GEHS Athletic HOF
by Gardner News | Jan 28, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
Kyle Wait, has been selected by the Gardner Edgerton High School Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee for induction into the GEHS Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction will take place on Feb. 24, 2017. The 2017 inductees...
-
Callahan scores 17 in Mustangs victory
by Gardner News | Jan 27, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
-
Blazer wrestlers out duel ONW
by Gardner News | Jan 27, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
-
Blazer wrestlers impressive at invite
by Gardner News | Jan 26, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
-
Blazers third at El Dorado tournament
by Gardner News | Jan 26, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
Bag Your Favorite Book
Jan 29, 2017 | Schools
Photo courtesy USD 231 Nine students from across the metro area won awards for designing a book...Read More
Farmer’s Almanac provides upcoming full moon names for 2017
Jan 29, 2017 | Opinion
Joan Dorsey Contributing columnist Well, we are about done with January. We all survived the ice storm of 2017, and I am sure the local businesses appreciated the numerous days advanced notice given to us by the television...Read More
Wait, 2010 girls track, field selected for GEHS Athletic HOF
Jan 28, 2017 | Sports
Kyle Wait, has been selected by the Gardner Edgerton High School Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee for induction into the GEHS Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction will take place on Feb. 24, 2017. The 2017 inductees...Read More
Gardner Golf Course future discussed; police vehicles purchased
Jan 28, 2017 | News
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News The Jan. 17 meeting of Gardner city council was attended...Read More
Callahan scores 17 in Mustangs victory
Jan 27, 2017 | Sports
Adam Callahan scored 17 points leading the Wheatridge Middle School eighth grade boys varsity basketball team to a 44-39 win over Eudora last week. Wheatridge went up 16-13 at halftime and salted the game away with a 12-2 third...Read More
Blazer wrestlers out duel ONW
Jan 27, 2017 | Sports
The Blazer wrestlers celebrated senior night with an impressive 48-30 win over Olathe Northwest Jan. 18. “This was a big win for us, and each senior was escorted by their favorite teacher and received recognition,” said Coach...Read More
OUR VIEW: Hotel/conference center proposed for Gardner
Jan 27, 2017 | Opinion
Congratulations to Gardner officials and SWJCEDC for “reeling in” a potential hotel/conference center. Next week the Gardner Planning Commission will consider a site plan request for development of a new Hampton Inn...Read More
EDAC hears about sports tourism as an economic driver
Jan 27, 2017 | News
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News Sports tourism as an economic driver was the topic of Gardner’s Jan. 19 Economic Development Advisory Council meeting. Other than approving the last meeting’s minutes, the...Read More
Valentine’s dinner, bingo event planned on Feb. 11
Jan 26, 2017 | News
For Valentine’s Day this year, the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District is offering a Valentine’s Day Dinner and Bingo event at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland...Read More
Brown takes office as Jo Co commissioner
Jan 26, 2017 | News
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News Mike Brown was sworn in as Johnson County Commissioner, District 6, on Jan. 9, 2017. The Sixth District includes the communities of Gardner, Edgerton, De Soto and western portions of...Read More
Blazer wrestlers impressive at invite
Jan 26, 2017 | Sports
The Blazer wrestlers turned in an impressive performance at the Holton Invitational last week. “We had a great day placing eight wrestlers in the top six in the standings,” said Coach Tyler Cordts. “I was real proud of the...Read More
Blazers third at El Dorado tournament
Jan 26, 2017 | Sports
Senior guard Austyn Hatton applies defensive pressure in action earlier this season. The Blazers...Read More
Classifieds 1-25-2017
Jan 25, 2017 | Classifieds
Classified page 7Read More
Jags run past Baldwin
Jan 25, 2017 | Sports
Placing its offense in high gear, the Pioneer Ridge eighth grade boys’ varsity posted a 50-20 win over Baldwin last week. “We shot the ball extremely well and had some good moments defensively,” said Coach Kevin Collins. Brooks...Read More
Learning fun!
Jan 25, 2017 | Schools
Grand Star Elementary students in Elizabeth Crouch and Ann Grannell’s fourth grade classes...Read More
- 1
- ...
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 48
- 49
- 50
- 51
- 52
- 53
- 54
- 55
- 56
- 57
- 58
- 59
- 60
- 61
- 62
- 63
- 64
- 65
- 66
- 67
- 68
- 69
- 70
- 71
- 72
- 73
- 74
- 75
- 76
- 77
- 78
- 79
- 80
- 81
- 82
- 83
- 84
- 85
- 86
- 87
- 88
- 89
- 90
- 91
- 92
- 93
- 94
- 95
- 96
- 97
- 98
- 99
- 100
- 101
- 102
- 103
- 104
- 105
- 106
- 107
- 108
- 109
- 110
- 111
- 112
- 113
- 114
- 115
- 116
- 117
- 118
- 119
- 120
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 124
- 125
- 126
- 127
- 128
- 129
- 130
- 131
- 132
- 133
- 134
- 135
- 136
- 137
- 138
- 139
- 140
- 141
- 142
- 143
- 144
- 145
- 146
- 147
- 148
- 149
- 150
- 151
- 152
- 153
- 154
- 155
- 156
- 157
- 158
- 159
- 160
- 161
- 162
- 163
- 164
- 165
- 166
- 167
- 168
- 169
- 170
- 171
- 172
- 173
- 174
- 175
- 176
- 177
- 178
- 179
- 180
- 181
- 182
- 183
- 184
- 185
- 186
- 187
- 188
- 189
- 190
- 191
- 192
- 193
- 194
- 195
- 196
- 197
- 198
- 199
- 200
- 201
- 202
- 203
- 204
- 205
- 206
- 207
- 208
- 209
- 210
- 211
- 212
- 213
- 214
- 215
- 216
- 217
- 218
- 219
- 220
- 221
- 222
- 223
- 224
- 225
- 226
- 227
- 228
- 229
- 230
- 231
- 232
- 233
- 234
- 235
- 236
- 237
- 238
- 239
- 240
- 241
- 242
- 243
- 244
- 245
- 246
- 247
- 248
- 249
- 250
- 251
- 252
- 253
- 254
- 255
- 256
- 257
- 258
- 259
- 260
- 261
- 262
- 263
- 264
- 265
- 266
- 267
- 268
- 269
- 270
- 271
- 272
- 273
- 274
- 275
- 276
- 277
- 278
- 279
- 280
- 281
- 282
- 283
- 284
- 285
- 286
- 287
- 288
- 289
- 290
- 291
- 292
- 293
- 294
- 295
- 296
- 297
- 298
- 299
- 300
- 301
- 302
- 303
- 304
- 305
- 306
- 307
- 308
- 309
- 310
- 311
- 312
- 313
- 314
- 315
- 316
- 317
- 318
- 319
- 320
- 321
- 322
- 323
- 324
- 325
- 326
- 327
- 328
- 329
- 330
- 331
- 332
- 333
- 334
- 335
- 336
- 337
- 338
- 339
- 340
- 341
- 342
- 343
- 344
- 345
- 346
- 347
- 348
- 349
- 350
- 351
- 352
- 353
- 354
- 355
- 356
- 357
- 358
- 359
- 360
- 361
- 362
- 363
- 364
- 365
- 366
- 367
- 368
- 369
- 370
- 371
- 372
- 373
- 374
- 375
- 376
- 377
- 378
- 379
- 380
- 381
- 382
- 383
- 384
- 385
- 386
- 387
- 388
- 389
- 390
- 391
- 392
- 393
- 394
- 395
- 396
- 397
- 398
- 399
- 400
- 401
- 402
- 403
- 404
- 405
- 406
- 407
- 408
- 409
- 410
- 411
- 412
- 413
- 414
- 415
- 416
- 417
- 418
- 419
- 420
- 421
- 422
- 423
- 424
- 425
- 426
- 427
- 428
- 429
- 430
- 431
- 432
- 433
- 434
- 435
- 436
- 437
- 438
- 439
- 440
- 441
- 442
- 443
- 444
- 445
- 446
- 447
- 448
- 449
- 450
- 451
- 452
- 453
- 454
- 455
- 456
- 457
- 458
- 459
- 460
- 461
- 462
- 463
- 464
- 465
- 466
- 467
- 468
- 469
- 470
- 471
- 472
- 473
- 474
- 475
- 476
- 477
- 478
- 479
- 480
- 481
- 482
- 483
- 484
- 485
- 486
- 487
- 488
- 489
- 490
- 491
- 492
- 493
- 494
- 495
- 496
- 497
- 498
- 499
- 500
- 501
- 502
- 503
- 504
- 505
- 506
- 507
- 508
- 509
- 510
- 511
- 512
- 513
- 514
- 515
- 516
- 517
- 518
- 519
- 520
- 521
- 522
- 523
- 524
- 525
- 526
- 527
- 528
- 529
- 530
- 531
- 532
- 533
- 534
- 535
- 536
- 537
- 538
- 539
- 540
- 541
- 542
- 543
- 544
- 545
- 546
- 547
- 548
- 549
- 550
- 551
- 552
- 553
- 554
- 555
- 556
- 557
- 558
- 559
- 560
- 561
- 562
- 563
- 564
- 565
- 566
- 567
- 568
- 569
- 570
- 571
- 572
- 573
- 574
- 575
- 576
- 577
- 578
- 579
- 580
- 581
- 582
- 583
- 584
- 585
- 586
- 587
- 588
- 589
- 590
- 591
- 592
- 593
- 594
- 595
- 596
- 597
- 598
- 599
- 600
- 601
- 602
- 603
- 604
- 605
- 606
- 607
- 608
- 609
- 610
- 611
- 612
- 613
- 614
- 615
- 616
- 617
- 618
- 619
- 620
- 621
- 622
- 623
- 624
- 625
- 626
- 627
- 628
- 629
- 630
- 631
- 632
- 633
- 634
- 635
- 636
- 637
- 638
- 639
- 640
- 641
- 642
- 643
- 644
- 645
- 646
- 647
- 648
- 649
- 650
- ...
- 651