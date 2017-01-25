Fire District #1 hosts badge pinning ceremony, pro...
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 25, 2017 |
New Hampton Inn Hotel and Conference Center propos...
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 23, 2017 |
Comet Tech 4-H
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 22, 2017 |
Brittain wins poster contest
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 22, 2017 |
Board Briefs
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 21, 2017 |
NewsLatest
Hayden takes office as sheriff
by Gardner News | Jan 25, 2017 | News | 0 |
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News Calvin Hayden was sworn in as the new Johnson County Sheriff on Jan. 9, 2017. He has been in law enforcement for 30 years – 28 of those with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. He...
-
Fire District #1 hosts badge pinning ceremony, promotions
by Gardner News | Jan 25, 2017 | News | 0 |
-
Gardner accepting applications for UAC
by Gardner News | Jan 24, 2017 | News | 0 |
-
City approves Gardner Lake dredging, spillway
by Gardner News | Jan 24, 2017 | News | 0 |
-
New Hampton Inn Hotel and Conference Center proposed
by Gardner News | Jan 23, 2017 | News | 0 |
SchoolsLatest
Learning fun!
by Gardner News | Jan 25, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
Grand Star Elementary students in Elizabeth Crouch and Ann Grannell’s fourth grade classes...
-
Gardner Elementary nominated for award
by Gardner News | Jan 24, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
-
Brittain wins poster contest
by Gardner News | Jan 22, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
-
Board Briefs
by Gardner News | Jan 21, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
-
Board of Education honors Wheatridge Middle School
by Gardner News | Jan 17, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
SportsLatest
Jags run past Baldwin
by Gardner News | Jan 25, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
Placing its offense in high gear, the Pioneer Ridge eighth grade boys’ varsity posted a 50-20 win over Baldwin last week. “We shot the ball extremely well and had some good moments defensively,” said Coach Kevin Collins. Brooks...
-
Huppe hits Milestone in Saint Xavier win
by Gardner News | Jan 20, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
-
Washington scores 18 points in Lady Blazers win over Mill Valley
by Gardner News | Jan 19, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
-
Blazer wrestlers out dueled at Louisburg
by Gardner News | Jan 18, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
-
Hoston scores 16 points in Broncos victory
by Gardner News | Jan 18, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
Classifieds 1-25-2017
Jan 25, 2017 | Classifieds
Classified page 7Read More
Jags run past Baldwin
Jan 25, 2017 | Sports
Placing its offense in high gear, the Pioneer Ridge eighth grade boys’ varsity posted a 50-20 win over Baldwin last week. “We shot the ball extremely well and had some good moments defensively,” said Coach Kevin Collins. Brooks...Read More
Learning fun!
Jan 25, 2017 | Schools
Grand Star Elementary students in Elizabeth Crouch and Ann Grannell’s fourth grade classes...Read More
Hayden takes office as sheriff
Jan 25, 2017 | News
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News Calvin Hayden was sworn in as the new Johnson County Sheriff on Jan. 9, 2017. He has been in law enforcement for 30 years – 28 of those with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. He...Read More
Fire District #1 hosts badge pinning ceremony, promotions
Jan 25, 2017 | News
Submitted photo Fire District #1 hosted a pinning ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 12 to celebrate the...Read More
Gardner accepting applications for UAC
Jan 24, 2017 | News
The City of Gardner will continue to accept applications for the Utility Advisory Commission through Jan. 27. The Utility Advisory Commission provides guidance and recommendations for all utilities of the city, including water,...Read More
Gardner Elementary nominated for award
Jan 24, 2017 | Schools
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award program announced that the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE), for the second year in a row, has nominated a Gardner Edgerton school for the National Blue Ribbon (NBR) Schools...Read More
City approves Gardner Lake dredging, spillway
Jan 24, 2017 | News
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News The council approved repair to the Gardner Lake dam and dredging of the lake for a total cost of $780,000 at their Jan. 17 meeting. Michael Kramer, public works director, reported that...Read More
New Hampton Inn Hotel and Conference Center proposed
Jan 23, 2017 | News
The Gardner Planning Commission will consider a site plan request for development of a new Hampton...Read More
Comet Tech 4-H
Jan 22, 2017 | News
Seth Gunkle, reporter The monthly meeting of the Comet Tech 4-H club was held on Jan. 17, 2017 at...Read More
Brittain wins poster contest
Jan 22, 2017 | Schools
Photo courtesy of USD 230 Reese Brittain, 5th Grade student at Wolf Creek Elementary School,...Read More
JCPRD 50 Plus Bingo continues on Feb. 8m 22
Jan 21, 2017 | News
Two themed bingo sessions at two locations are being planned during February by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. ”Sweetheart” is the theme for a bingo session on Feb. 8 which will take...Read More
Board Briefs
Jan 21, 2017 | Schools
Members of the USD 231 board met Jan. 9 in regular session. Information included: Presentations...Read More
Women only weekend event teaches outdoor skills
Jan 21, 2017 | News
Getting started in hunting, fishing, or just about any outdoor activity, can be intimidating for...Read More
Police Reports 1-20-2017
Jan 21, 2017 | Public Information
Gardner Police Daily Activity Report for 01/13/2017 through 01/20/2017 01/13/2017 08:18:14 WARRANT ATTEMPT 700 BLOCK OF N BERRY ST 01/13/2017 08:41:39 FOLLOW 10100 BLOCK OF ANTIOCH RD 01/13/2017 09:06:32 TRAFFIC STOP W 175TH...Read More
- 1
- ...
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 48
- 49
- 50
- 51
- 52
- 53
- 54
- 55
- 56
- 57
- 58
- 59
- 60
- 61
- 62
- 63
- 64
- 65
- 66
- 67
- 68
- 69
- 70
- 71
- 72
- 73
- 74
- 75
- 76
- 77
- 78
- 79
- 80
- 81
- 82
- 83
- 84
- 85
- 86
- 87
- 88
- 89
- 90
- 91
- 92
- 93
- 94
- 95
- 96
- 97
- 98
- 99
- 100
- 101
- 102
- 103
- 104
- 105
- 106
- 107
- 108
- 109
- 110
- 111
- 112
- 113
- 114
- 115
- 116
- 117
- 118
- 119
- 120
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 124
- 125
- 126
- 127
- 128
- 129
- 130
- 131
- 132
- 133
- 134
- 135
- 136
- 137
- 138
- 139
- 140
- 141
- 142
- 143
- 144
- 145
- 146
- 147
- 148
- 149
- 150
- 151
- 152
- 153
- 154
- 155
- 156
- 157
- 158
- 159
- 160
- 161
- 162
- 163
- 164
- 165
- 166
- 167
- 168
- 169
- 170
- 171
- 172
- 173
- 174
- 175
- 176
- 177
- 178
- 179
- 180
- 181
- 182
- 183
- 184
- 185
- 186
- 187
- 188
- 189
- 190
- 191
- 192
- 193
- 194
- 195
- 196
- 197
- 198
- 199
- 200
- 201
- 202
- 203
- 204
- 205
- 206
- 207
- 208
- 209
- 210
- 211
- 212
- 213
- 214
- 215
- 216
- 217
- 218
- 219
- 220
- 221
- 222
- 223
- 224
- 225
- 226
- 227
- 228
- 229
- 230
- 231
- 232
- 233
- 234
- 235
- 236
- 237
- 238
- 239
- 240
- 241
- 242
- 243
- 244
- 245
- 246
- 247
- 248
- 249
- 250
- 251
- 252
- 253
- 254
- 255
- 256
- 257
- 258
- 259
- 260
- 261
- 262
- 263
- 264
- 265
- 266
- 267
- 268
- 269
- 270
- 271
- 272
- 273
- 274
- 275
- 276
- 277
- 278
- 279
- 280
- 281
- 282
- 283
- 284
- 285
- 286
- 287
- 288
- 289
- 290
- 291
- 292
- 293
- 294
- 295
- 296
- 297
- 298
- 299
- 300
- 301
- 302
- 303
- 304
- 305
- 306
- 307
- 308
- 309
- 310
- 311
- 312
- 313
- 314
- 315
- 316
- 317
- 318
- 319
- 320
- 321
- 322
- 323
- 324
- 325
- 326
- 327
- 328
- 329
- 330
- 331
- 332
- 333
- 334
- 335
- 336
- 337
- 338
- 339
- 340
- 341
- 342
- 343
- 344
- 345
- 346
- 347
- 348
- 349
- 350
- 351
- 352
- 353
- 354
- 355
- 356
- 357
- 358
- 359
- 360
- 361
- 362
- 363
- 364
- 365
- 366
- 367
- 368
- 369
- 370
- 371
- 372
- 373
- 374
- 375
- 376
- 377
- 378
- 379
- 380
- 381
- 382
- 383
- 384
- 385
- 386
- 387
- 388
- 389
- 390
- 391
- 392
- 393
- 394
- 395
- 396
- 397
- 398
- 399
- 400
- 401
- 402
- 403
- 404
- 405
- 406
- 407
- 408
- 409
- 410
- 411
- 412
- 413
- 414
- 415
- 416
- 417
- 418
- 419
- 420
- 421
- 422
- 423
- 424
- 425
- 426
- 427
- 428
- 429
- 430
- 431
- 432
- 433
- 434
- 435
- 436
- 437
- 438
- 439
- 440
- 441
- 442
- 443
- 444
- 445
- 446
- 447
- 448
- 449
- 450
- 451
- 452
- 453
- 454
- 455
- 456
- 457
- 458
- 459
- 460
- 461
- 462
- 463
- 464
- 465
- 466
- 467
- 468
- 469
- 470
- 471
- 472
- 473
- 474
- 475
- 476
- 477
- 478
- 479
- 480
- 481
- 482
- 483
- 484
- 485
- 486
- 487
- 488
- 489
- 490
- 491
- 492
- 493
- 494
- 495
- 496
- 497
- 498
- 499
- 500
- 501
- 502
- 503
- 504
- 505
- 506
- 507
- 508
- 509
- 510
- 511
- 512
- 513
- 514
- 515
- 516
- 517
- 518
- 519
- 520
- 521
- 522
- 523
- 524
- 525
- 526
- 527
- 528
- 529
- 530
- 531
- 532
- 533
- 534
- 535
- 536
- 537
- 538
- 539
- 540
- 541
- 542
- 543
- 544
- 545
- 546
- 547
- 548
- 549
- 550
- 551
- 552
- 553
- 554
- 555
- 556
- 557
- 558
- 559
- 560
- 561
- 562
- 563
- 564
- 565
- 566
- 567
- 568
- 569
- 570
- 571
- 572
- 573
- 574
- 575
- 576
- 577
- 578
- 579
- 580
- 581
- 582
- 583
- 584
- 585
- 586
- 587
- 588
- 589
- 590
- 591
- 592
- 593
- 594
- 595
- 596
- 597
- 598
- 599
- 600
- 601
- 602
- 603
- 604
- 605
- 606
- 607
- 608
- 609
- 610
- 611
- 612
- 613
- 614
- 615
- 616
- 617
- 618
- 619
- 620
- 621
- 622
- 623
- 624
- 625
- 626
- 627
- 628
- 629
- 630
- 631
- 632
- 633
- 634
- 635
- 636
- 637
- 638
- 639
- 640
- 641
- 642
- 643
- 644
- 645
- 646
- 647
- 648
- 649
- ...
- 650