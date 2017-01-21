News

JCPRD 50 Plus Bingo continues on Feb. 8m 22

Jan 21, 2017

Two themed bingo sessions at two locations are being planned during February by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. ”Sweetheart” is the theme for a bingo session on Feb. 8 which will take...

Sports

Huppe hits Milestone in Saint Xavier win

Jan 20, 2017

Former GEHS basketball standout Kyle Huppe scored his 1000 point in Saint Xavier’s 103-70 win over Saint Ambrose University of Iowa last week. Huppe, a senior guard, scored 11 points as Xavier improved to 10-9, 7-4 in Chicago...

Board Briefs

Board Briefs

Jan 21, 2017

Members of the USD 231 board met Jan. 9 in regular session. Information included: Presentations...

Police Reports 1-20-2017

Jan 21, 2017

Gardner Police Daily Activity Report for 01/13/2017 through 01/20/2017 01/13/2017 08:18:14 WARRANT ATTEMPT 700 BLOCK OF N BERRY ST 01/13/2017 08:41:39 FOLLOW 10100 BLOCK OF ANTIOCH RD 01/13/2017 09:06:32 TRAFFIC STOP W 175TH...

OUR VIEW: Leave property tax lid alone

Jan 20, 2017

It’s somewhat baffling to us that the Gardner City Council would approve a legislative agenda that wants to modify the “property tax lid” which ties taxation to the rate of inflation for cities and counties. Originally passed by...

Would Donald tax a fellow Trump?

Jan 19, 2017

Jim Hightower Guest Columnist Bring those jobs back home, Donald Trump bellowed to those greedy corporate executives who’ve shipped middle-class jobs out of country, or I’ll slap you with a big tariff when you try to sell your...

Violets to be displayed

Jan 19, 2017

The African Violet Club of Greater Kansas City, a non profit organization, presents its annual sale of African Violets and other Gesneriads on Saturday February 11, 2017. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Loose Park Garden...

Blazer wrestlers out dueled at Louisburg

Jan 18, 2017

In their first action after the winter break, the Blazer varsity wrestling team lost a 45-30 duel at Louisburg last week. “We wrestled well, but lost in 50-50 situations,” said Coach Tyler Cordts. Cordts said he did like the...

Hoston scores 16 points in Broncos victory

Jan 18, 2017

Jordan Hoston scored 16 points and Trey Heinrich added 15 leading the Bronco boys’ varsity basketball team to a 64-45 win over De Soto last week. Spring Hill jumped to an 11-5 first quarter lead and went up 25-16 by halftime....

