NewsLatest
Winter weather provides birding opportunities
by Gardner News | Jan 1, 2017 | News
Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Winter weather – we'll wait outside stores in it for great...
6 graduate from culinary pilot program
by Gardner News | Dec 31, 2016 | News
Chamber, EDC hire Gardner native
by Gardner News | Dec 30, 2016 | News
Sharpen driving skills, reduce insurance
by Gardner News | Dec 30, 2016 | News
Gardner citizens sought for Gardner You!
by Gardner News | Dec 29, 2016 | News
SchoolsLatest
Spelling Bee winners
by Gardner News | Dec 28, 2016 | Schools
Spring Hill Middle School spelling bee winners 7th grader, Kaity Reis, champion, and 6th grader...
WMS holds Christmas Concert
by Gardner News | Dec 24, 2016 | Schools
Believe!
by Gardner News | Dec 22, 2016 | Schools
Wait earns Big 12 Volleyball honor
by Gardner News | Dec 19, 2016 | Schools
New school facilities
by Gardner News | Dec 11, 2016 | Schools
SportsLatest
GEHS varsity wrestlers impress at JoCo classic
by Gardner News | Dec 30, 2016 | Sports
The Blazers varsity wrestler turned in an impressive performance in the Johnson County Classic at Blue Valley High School Dec. 16-17. "We had some really big wins that will help us come regional and state," said coach Tyler...
Blazers defeat Olathe North
by Gardner News | Dec 29, 2016 | Sports
Huppe making mark at Saint Xavier University
by Gardner News | Dec 28, 2016 | Sports
Blazer basketball teams prepare for BVW
by Gardner News | Dec 27, 2016 | Sports
Carpenter scores 19 in Lady Blazers victory
by Gardner News | Dec 23, 2016 | Sports
Winter weather provides birding opportunities
Jan 1, 2017 | News
Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Winter weather – we’ll wait outside stores in it for great...Read More
6 graduate from culinary pilot program
Dec 31, 2016 | News
The vocational training program provides basic skills for careers in the food service industry....Read More
As the end of the year draws near
Dec 31, 2016 | Opinion
Joan Dorsey Contributing columnist We are all thinking it. Another year gone by. For some of us, the year seem to have flown. They go by so fast now that I am an adult and marking time past the age of 50. School children think...Read More
OUR VIEW: It’s almost time to flip another page on the calendar
Dec 30, 2016 | Opinion
It’s almost time to flip another page on the calendar. Whatever 2016 was – good or bad, exciting or ho-hum – it’s about to be history. And in the tradition of New Year’s, we have a few resolutions....Read More
Chamber, EDC hire Gardner native
Dec 30, 2016 | News
Meghan McDermott recently began working for the Gardner Edgerton Chamber and Southwest Johnson...Read More
Sharpen driving skills, reduce insurance
Dec 30, 2016 | News
Keep your driving skills sharp while at the same time reducing your insurance rate by taking an AARP Driver Safety Course being offered by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. Kansas...Read More
GEHS varsity wrestlers impress at JoCo classic
Dec 30, 2016 | Sports
The Blazers varsity wrestler turned in an impressive performance in the Johnson County Classic at Blue Valley High School Dec. 16-17. “We had some really big wins that will help us come regional and state,” said coach Tyler...Read More
David P. Bohen
Dec 29, 2016 | Obituaries
, Sr. of Gardner, KS, passed away Dec 19, 2016. He was 91 years old. Dave was a native New Yorker, which was still obvious by his accent 45 years after he left the state. Born October 22, 1925, he grew up on Long Island and...Read More
Gardner citizens sought for Gardner You!
Dec 29, 2016 | News
Residents interested in how government works are invited to participate in Gardner’s Citizens Academy, Gardner You! This will be the third Citizens Academy, according to Chris Morrow, mayor. There have been about a dozen...Read More
Blazers defeat Olathe North
Dec 29, 2016 | Sports
Bryson Rohr (12) and Anthony Reed (42 ) scored 15 and 14 points respectively in the Blazers 54-42...Read More
USDA announces increased CRP bird habitat investments in Kansas
Dec 29, 2016 | News
Dec. 16, 2016 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director Adrian Polansky today announced that up to 212,300 acres can now be enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) in...Read More
Annual Gardner Lake Christmas contest deemed another success
Dec 28, 2016 | News
Cold weather didn’t deter judges Dec. 18 when judging the annual Gardner Lake lighting contest....Read More
Spelling Bee winners
Dec 28, 2016 | Schools
Spring Hill Middle School spelling bee winners 7th grader, Kaity Reis, champion, and 6th grader...Read More
Mumps case reported in Johnson County
Dec 28, 2016 | News
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) have reported a case of mumps in an adult who is a Johnson County resident. The case is associated with...Read More
‘You’re fired’: How Trump can reduce the federal workforce, drain the swamp
Dec 28, 2016 | Guest Columnist
Robert Romano Guest Columnist Republican presidential candidates the past many years have spoken of plans to reduce the federal workforce and rein in the bureaucracy in Washington, D.C. Rudy Giuliani in 2008 planned to do so by...Read More
