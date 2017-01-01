News

As the end of the year draws near

Dec 31, 2016 |

Joan Dorsey Contributing columnist We are all thinking it. Another year gone by. For some of us, the year seem to have flown. They go by so fast now that I am an adult and marking time past the age of 50. School children think...

Sharpen driving skills, reduce insurance

Dec 30, 2016 |

Keep your driving skills sharp while at the same time reducing your insurance rate by taking an AARP Driver Safety Course being offered by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. Kansas...

GEHS varsity wrestlers impress at JoCo classic

Dec 30, 2016 |

The Blazers varsity wrestler turned in an impressive performance in the Johnson County Classic at Blue Valley High School Dec. 16-17. “We had some really big wins that will help us come regional and state,” said coach Tyler...

David P. Bohen

Dec 29, 2016 |

, Sr. of Gardner, KS, passed away Dec 19, 2016. He was 91 years old. Dave was a native New Yorker, which was still obvious by his accent 45 years after he left the state. Born October 22, 1925, he grew up on Long Island and...

Gardner citizens sought for Gardner You!

Dec 29, 2016 |

Residents interested in how government works are invited to participate in Gardner’s Citizens Academy, Gardner You! This will be the third Citizens Academy, according to Chris Morrow, mayor. There have been about a dozen...

Mumps case reported in Johnson County

Dec 28, 2016 |

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) have reported a case of mumps in an adult who is a Johnson County resident. The case is associated with...

