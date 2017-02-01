News

by | Jan 31, 2017 | | 0 |

Bethany College Bethany College announces those students who earned Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music, and Bachelor of Music Education from the college and graduated in December. Spring Hill; Layne C. Gilliland, Mathematics...

Gardner Citizens Police Academy commences May 4

Feb 1, 2017 |

Gardner will host the sixth class of its Citizens Police Academy. Classes will be held on Thursday evenings, from May 4 through June 29. The purpose of the Citizens Police Academy is to educate the community about the structure...

Second quarter lapse sinks Jaguars

Feb 1, 2017 |

Outscored 13-4 in the second quarter, the Pioneer Ridge Middle School seventh grade varsity basketball team dropped a 37-27 decision at Paola last week. Pioneer Ridge, 5-2, led 8-5 after one quarter, but headed to halftime down...

Clutch free throw ‘key’ to Broncos win

Feb 1, 2017 |

Clutch free throw shooting in the fourth quarter helped Spring Hill to a 61-48 win over Louisburg last Friday night. Spring Hill, 8-5, connected on their final six free throws to secure the victory. “Overall, this was one of our...

GCC upgrades audio visual equipment

Jan 31, 2017 |

An upgrade in audio visual equipment for Gardner City Council chambers was approved at the Jan. 17 meeting. The 2017 budget included $75,000 to upgrade the equipment, and a proposal from McClelland Sound, Inc., for about $73,700...

Free great backyard bird count event on Feb. 18

Jan 31, 2017 |

Each year, biologists and researchers count on “you” to help them determine the health of world bird populations. As part of this international annual effort, stop by for 15 minutes or sit a spell during a free public birding...

Callahan scores 17 in Mustangs victory

Jan 27, 2017 |

Adam Callahan scored 17 points leading the Wheatridge Middle School eighth grade boys varsity basketball team to a 44-39 win over Eudora last week. Wheatridge went up 16-13 at halftime and salted the game away with a 12-2 third...

Blazer wrestlers out duel ONW

Jan 27, 2017 |

The Blazer wrestlers celebrated senior night with an impressive 48-30 win over Olathe Northwest Jan. 18. “This was a big win for us, and each senior was escorted by their favorite teacher and received recognition,” said Coach...

