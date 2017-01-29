News

Latest

Schools

Latest

Sports

Latest

Callahan scores 17 in Mustangs victory

Jan 27, 2017 |

Adam Callahan scored 17 points leading the Wheatridge Middle School eighth grade boys varsity basketball team to a 44-39 win over Eudora last week. Wheatridge went up 16-13 at halftime and salted the game away with a 12-2 third...

Read More

Blazer wrestlers out duel ONW

Jan 27, 2017 |

The Blazer wrestlers celebrated senior night with an impressive 48-30 win over Olathe Northwest Jan. 18. “This was a big win for us, and each senior was escorted by their favorite teacher and received recognition,” said Coach...

Read More

Brown takes office as Jo Co commissioner

Jan 26, 2017 |

Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News Mike Brown was sworn in as Johnson County Commissioner, District 6, on Jan. 9, 2017. The Sixth District includes the communities of Gardner, Edgerton, De Soto and western portions of...

Read More

Blazer wrestlers impressive at invite

Jan 26, 2017 |

The Blazer wrestlers turned in an impressive performance at the Holton Invitational last week. “We had a great day placing eight wrestlers in the top six in the standings,” said Coach Tyler Cordts. “I was real proud of the...

Read More

Jags run past Baldwin

Jan 25, 2017 |

Placing its offense in high gear, the Pioneer Ridge eighth grade boys’ varsity posted a 50-20 win over Baldwin last week. “We shot the ball extremely well and had some good moments defensively,” said Coach Kevin Collins. Brooks...

Read More
Loading

Archives

Categories