Hayden takes office as sheriff

by | Jan 25, 2017 | | 0 |

Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News Calvin Hayden was sworn in as the new Johnson County Sheriff on Jan. 9, 2017. He has been in law enforcement for 30 years – 28 of those with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. He...

Jags run past Baldwin

by | Jan 25, 2017 | | 0 |

Placing its offense in high gear, the Pioneer Ridge eighth grade boys’ varsity posted a 50-20 win over Baldwin last week. “We shot the ball extremely well and had some good moments defensively,” said Coach Kevin Collins. Brooks...

Gardner accepting applications for UAC

Jan 24, 2017 |

The City of Gardner will continue to accept applications for the Utility Advisory Commission through Jan. 27. The Utility Advisory Commission provides guidance and recommendations for all utilities of the city, including water,...

Gardner Elementary nominated for award

Jan 24, 2017 |

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award program announced that the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE), for the second year in a row, has nominated a Gardner Edgerton school for the National Blue Ribbon (NBR) Schools...

City approves Gardner Lake dredging, spillway 

Jan 24, 2017 |

Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News The council approved repair to the Gardner Lake dam and dredging of the lake for a total cost of $780,000 at their Jan. 17 meeting. Michael Kramer, public works director, reported that...

Comet Tech 4-H

Jan 22, 2017 |

Seth Gunkle, reporter The monthly meeting of the Comet Tech 4-H club was held on Jan. 17, 2017 at...

JCPRD 50 Plus Bingo continues on Feb. 8m 22

Jan 21, 2017 |

Two themed bingo sessions at two locations are being planned during February by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. ”Sweetheart” is the theme for a bingo session on Feb. 8 which will take...

Board Briefs

Jan 21, 2017 |

Members of the USD 231 board met Jan. 9 in regular session. Information included: Presentations...

Police Reports 1-20-2017

Jan 21, 2017 |

Gardner Police Daily Activity Report for 01/13/2017 through 01/20/2017 01/13/2017 08:18:14 WARRANT ATTEMPT 700 BLOCK OF N BERRY ST 01/13/2017 08:41:39 FOLLOW 10100 BLOCK OF ANTIOCH RD 01/13/2017 09:06:32 TRAFFIC STOP W 175TH...

