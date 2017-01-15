Area hunters can apply for a turkey permit
City hall hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. exhibit
Water District 7 extends boundaries to De Soto
WMS robotics team recognized
GPD should be allowed to use city-issued phones for personal use, memo says
Number of electrical outages reduced in 2016
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News The Gardner Utility Advisory Commission met on Jan. 5 and...
Area hunters can apply for a turkey permit
City hall hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. exhibit
Water District 7 extends boundaries to De Soto
GPD should be allowed to use city-issued phones for personal use, memo says
WMS robotics team recognized
Members of the Wheatridge Middle School robotics team, from left; Anthony Kittleson-Maasen, Thomas...
Kindergarten round up dates for incoming students
Kindergarten round up planned for incoming students
Spelling Bee winners
WMS holds Christmas Concert
Hatton's leads Blazers past BVW
Austyn Hatton ( 3) applies defensive pressure in the Blazers 66-57 win against Blue Valley West...
Pioneer basketball season begins
Third quarter surge lifts SH lady Broncos
Androff Scores 13 points in Lady Blazers win
Broncos basketball season resumes this week
Police Report 01/13/2017
Jan 16, 2017 | Public Information
Gardner Police Daily Activity Report for 01/06/2017 through 01/13/2017 01/06/2017 08:12:01 ALARM COMMER 1700 BLOCK OF E SANTA FE ST 01/06/2017 11:32:47 WARRANT 11800 BLOCK OF S STRANG LINE RD 01/06/2017 11:15:27 ASSIST 400 BLOCK...Read More
Number of electrical outages reduced in 2016
Jan 15, 2017 | News
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News The Gardner Utility Advisory Commission met on Jan. 5 and...Read More
Area hunters can apply for a turkey permit
Jan 15, 2017 | News
Five-hundred permits are allocated for the 2017 spring season in Kansas’ Unit 4 turkey management...Read More
City hall hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. exhibit
Jan 14, 2017 | News
Residents did not have to leave Gardner to honor the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King. For the...Read More
Survivor lower Midwest version,open casting call
Jan 14, 2017 | Opinion
Joan Dorsey Contributing columnist Well, we are in the grips of winter. Of course it isn’t nearly as bad as up north. Our cold spells seem to come and go, and our snow is really, to be honest, not a lot. If you have turned on a...Read More
Water District 7 extends boundaries to De Soto
Jan 14, 2017 | News
Submitted graphic The New Year brought changes to Water District No. 7, with the acquisition of...Read More
WMS robotics team recognized
Jan 14, 2017 | Schools
Members of the Wheatridge Middle School robotics team, from left; Anthony Kittleson-Maasen, Thomas...Read More
GPD should be allowed to use city-issued phones for personal use, memo says
Jan 13, 2017 | News
“Police department phones are issued to employees who are on-call or subject to call-out and who...Read More
OUR VIEW: GPD presentation spawns more questions than answers
Jan 13, 2017 | Our View
Gardner city government let their dysfunction hang out again at their meeting Jan. 3. Gardner’s council – for years known for their petty politics and theatrics – has apparently boiled over again and includes staff. We thought...Read More
Gardner Police Department reporting structure considered by council
Jan 12, 2017 | News
Council member Rich Melton speaks to Gardner City Council on Jan. 3, 2016. Melton and the Police...Read More
Johnson County Government hires MED-ACT director
Jan 12, 2017 | News
Johnson County Government has named Paul Davis as the new director of Emergency Medical Services. He will begin his new role Jan. 16, 2017. Prior to joining the county, Davis served since May 2006 as executive director of Adams...Read More
Hatton’s leads Blazers past BVW
Jan 12, 2017 | Sports
Austyn Hatton ( 3) applies defensive pressure in the Blazers 66-57 win against Blue Valley West...Read More
WAYNE LEROY KYLER
Jan 11, 2017 | News
WAYNE LEROY KYLER Wayne Leroy Kyler, 73, of Gardner, Kan passed away Jan. 9, 2017. Wayne was born April 17, 1943 in North Tonawanda, N.Y. to Marion Rosen and Lavina Margaret (Hyland) Kyler. He grew up in New York where he...Read More
Gardner water treatment plant receives quality achievement award
Jan 11, 2017 | News
The City of Gardner Hillsdale Water Treatment Facility recently received a Quality Achievement Award for its high-quality fluoridation practice of consistently adjusting the water fluoride content to the appropriate levels. The...Read More
Pioneer basketball season begins
Jan 11, 2017 | Sports
After a one week tryout session, the Pioneer Ridge seventh and eighth grade basketball teams are set to begin their seasons. The eighth grade varsity team begins its season at home versus Spring Hill. The seventh varsity will...Read More
