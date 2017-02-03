News

City names Kramer public works director

by | Feb 3, 2017 | | 0 |

Gardner recently named Michael Kramer, P.E., as its new public works director. In this new role, he will oversee street and stormwater maintenance, engineering and design, the municipal airport and the Americans with...

University update

by | Jan 31, 2017 | | 0 |

Bethany College Bethany College announces those students who earned Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music, and Bachelor of Music Education from the college and graduated in December. Spring Hill; Layne C. Gilliland, Mathematics...

Raymond “Stan” Stanley Haynes

Feb 3, 2017 |

Raymond “Stan” Stanley Haynes, 66, of Overland Park, Kan passed away February 1, 2017 at The Health Resort of Olathe. Stan was born August 8, 1950 in Kansas City, Kan to O. Russell “Russ” and Ethel Mae (Smith) Haynes. He...

Rolice Reports 2-03-2017

Feb 3, 2017 |

Gardner Police Daily Activity Report for 01/27/2017 through 02/03/2017 01/27/2017 08:04:06 ASSIST 200 BLOCK OF E SHAWNEE ST 01/27/2017 08:23:12 ANIMAL LOOSE 800 BLOCK OF W MADISON ST 01/27/2017 08:24:19 SUSPICI PERSON N I35...

Dr. M. G. “Doc” “Jerry” Callahan

Feb 2, 2017 |

Dr. M. G. “Doc” “Jerry” Callahan, 92, of Gardner, passed away Jan. 30, 2017, at Olathe Medical Center. Jerry was born Feb. 20, 1924, in Lowry City, Mo., to Marion Lesley and Vianna Elizabeth (Wallace) Callahan. He graduated high...

Ruth Elizabeth Meyers Lorsbach,

Feb 2, 2017 |

Ruth Elizabeth Meyers Lorsbach, formerly of Osawatomie, Kan., passed from this earth on Jan. 27, 2017, after several months of illness, and she joined her heavenly family, including her husband Charles and son Chuck. On Dec. 24,...

Patricia Marie Osbourn

Feb 2, 2017 |

Patricia Marie Osbourn Patricia Marie Osbourn, 66, of Gardner, Kan passed away January 31, 2017 at Olathe Hospice House. Pat was born November 10, 1950 in Clay Center, Kan to Dales Wilfred and Doris Marie (Sheely) Carnahan. She...

Gardner Citizens Police Academy commences May 4

Feb 1, 2017 |

Gardner will host the sixth class of its Citizens Police Academy. Classes will be held on Thursday evenings, from May 4 through June 29. The purpose of the Citizens Police Academy is to educate the community about the structure...

