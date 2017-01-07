Denning, Cavanaugh both retire for sherriff’s depa...
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 6, 2017 |
Edgerton lighting contest winners
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 6, 2017 |
Changing temperatures bring potholes
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 5, 2017 |
Melton suggests GPD reporting change
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 4, 2017 |
Kindergarten round up planned for incoming student...
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 4, 2017 |
Cavanaugh retires
by Gardner News | Jan 8, 2017 | News | 0 |
County manager Hannes Zacharias, right, presents Undersheriff Cavanaugh (left) and Sheriff Denning with signed photos at their Dec. 9 retirement event. Photo courtesy of Johnson County After more than a decade as Undersheriff...
RideKC route to serve Lenexa’s COD
by Gardner News | Jan 8, 2017 | News | 0 |
A lady, horse and the bond between them
by Gardner News | Jan 7, 2017 | News | 0 |
USDA provides cost share opportunities for organic producers, handlers
by Gardner News | Jan 7, 2017 | News | 0 |
by Gardner News | Jan 6, 2017 | News | 0 |
Kindergarten round up planned for incoming students
by Gardner News | Jan 4, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
To help families prepare for kindergarten and to allow the Gardner Edgerton school district to...
Spelling Bee winners
by Gardner News | Dec 28, 2016 | Schools | 0 |
WMS holds Christmas Concert
by Gardner News | Dec 24, 2016 | Schools | 0 |
Believe!
by Gardner News | Dec 22, 2016 | Schools | 0 |
Wait earns Big 12 Volleyball honor
by Gardner News | Dec 19, 2016 | Schools | 0 |
Broncos basketball season resumes this week
by Gardner News | Jan 6, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
Following the holiday break, the Bronco boys’ basketball team returns to action this week against Basehor-Linwood and Blue Valley Southwest. So far, Wes Book’s boys stand 3-2 on the season with wins over Atchison, Labette County...
Lady Broncos basketball team to face Basehor, Blue Valley Southwest
by Gardner News | Jan 5, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
Blazer wrestlers set for second half of the season competition
by Gardner News | Jan 4, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
Blazer boys, girls basketball resumes
by Gardner News | Jan 3, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
GEHS varsity wrestlers impress at JoCo classic
by Gardner News | Dec 30, 2016 | Sports | 0 |
Linda L. Niccum
Jan 9, 2017 | Obituaries
Linda L. Niccum, 77, of Gardner, Kan passed away Jan. 6, 2017 at Olathe Hospice House Linda was born Sept. 28, 1939 in Olpe, Kan to Fred T. and Jenny Pearl (Dunn) Carlson. She grew up in the Wellsville/Paola area and graduated...Read More
Christmas letters, tales of the year past
Jan 9, 2017 | Opinion
Joan Dorsey Contributing columnist I was trying to put a column together in my head for the first week of 2017. I was trying to think of funny anecdotes to be used to give you a chuckle or bring a smile. I know some of you pick...Read More
Jan 8, 2017 | News
County manager Hannes Zacharias, right, presents Undersheriff Cavanaugh (left) and Sheriff Denning with signed photos at their Dec. 9 retirement event. Photo courtesy of Johnson County After more than a decade as Undersheriff...Read More
RideKC route to serve Lenexa’s COD
Jan 8, 2017 | News
Graphic courtesy of RideKC Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, RideKC service will be extended on the 495 95th Street route to Lenexa from Oak Park Mall as part of expanded transit service started earlier this year. The 495 route will run...Read More
Fake news makes it hard to distinguish facts
Jan 8, 2017 | Opinion
Jill Richardson Guest Columnist “Post-Truth.” The Oxford English Dictionary named this its word of the year for 2016. This was a year when campaign lies — most, though not all, coming out of the Donald’s mouth — were so numerous...Read More
A lady, horse and the bond between them
Jan 7, 2017 | News
Sherri Cale and her horse Pete have won several awards. Photo courtesy of Rick Poppitz Rick...Read More
USDA provides cost share opportunities for organic producers, handlers
Jan 7, 2017 | News
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that starting March 20, 2017, organic producers and handlers will be able to visit over 2,100 USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices to apply for federal reimbursement to...Read More
Classifieds 1-4-2017
Jan 6, 2017 | Classifieds
Classified page 7Read More
Jan 6, 2017 | Sports
Following the holiday break, the Bronco boys’ basketball team returns to action this week against Basehor-Linwood and Blue Valley Southwest. So far, Wes Book’s boys stand 3-2 on the season with wins over Atchison, Labette County...Read More
Jan 6, 2017 | News
After 40 years in law enforcement Sherriff Frank Denning is retiring. Photo courtesy of JOCO.org...Read More
OUR VIEW: Denning, Cavanaugh command respect
Jan 6, 2017 | Opinion
County residents are fortunate to have a respected and professional law enforcement agency with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department. Much of that can be credited to the leadership of Sheriff Frank Denning and Undersheriff...Read More
Edgerton lighting contest winners
Jan 6, 2017 | News
This year’s Edgerton Holiday Home Decorating contest brought about 27 entries. Pictured is the...Read More
Police Report 1-6-2017
Jan 6, 2017 | Public Information
Gardner Police Daily Activity Report for 12/30/2016 through 01/06/2017 12/30/2016 08:06:46 TRAFFIC STOP PRAIRIE VILLAGE DR/MOONLIGHT RD 12/30/2016 08:23:22 TRAFFIC STOP E 167TH TER/N MOONLIGHT RD 12/30/2016 08:28:52 FOLLOW 200...Read More
Crony capitalism nominates Rick Perry
Jan 5, 2017 | Opinion
Jim Hightower Guest Columnist Rick Perry has taken quite a tumble since being governor of Texas. He was a twice-failed GOP presidential wannabe and then ended up being a rejected contestant on Dancing with the Stars, the...Read More
Lady Broncos basketball team to face Basehor, Blue Valley Southwest
Jan 5, 2017 | Sports
Ready or not, the second half of the basketball season begins this week for Clay Frigon, coach, and his lady Broncos varsity basketball team. “We had good practice sessions during the break and are ready for a game,” said...Read More
