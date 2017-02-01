Lady Blazers take third place at last week’s El Do...
Gardner Citizens Police Academy commences May 4
Feb 1, 2017
Gardner will host the sixth class of its Citizens Police Academy. Classes will be held on Thursday evenings, from May 4 through June 29. The purpose of the Citizens Police Academy is to educate the community about the structure...
Kansas celebrates 156 years
Feb 1, 2017
GCC upgrades audio visual equipment
Jan 31, 2017
Free great backyard bird count event on Feb. 18
Jan 31, 2017
Gardner Golf Course future discussed; police vehicles purchased
Jan 28, 2017
University update
Jan 31, 2017
Bethany College Bethany College announces those students who earned Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music, and Bachelor of Music Education from the college and graduated in December. Spring Hill; Layne C. Gilliland, Mathematics...
Bag Your Favorite Book
Jan 29, 2017
Learning fun!
Jan 25, 2017
Gardner Elementary nominated for award
Jan 24, 2017
Brittain wins poster contest
Jan 22, 2017
Lady Blazers take third place at last week's El Dorado tournament
The Lady Blazers brought back a third place finish from the El Dorado tournament last week. Now...
Second quarter lapse sinks Jaguars
Clutch free throw 'key' to Broncos win
Wait, 2010 girls track, field selected for GEHS Athletic HOF
Jan 28, 2017
Callahan scores 17 in Mustangs victory
Jan 27, 2017
Billionaires are tampering with our constitution; Abbot pens Amendments
Feb 1, 2017 | Opinion
Jim Hightower Guest Columnist When you think of America’s great constitutional minds, names like Madison, Jefferson, Washington, and Franklin come to mind. And, of course, Abbott. Wait, who’s Abbott? Last year, Texas Governor...Read More
Gardner Citizens Police Academy commences May 4
Feb 1, 2017 | News
Gardner will host the sixth class of its Citizens Police Academy. Classes will be held on Thursday evenings, from May 4 through June 29. The purpose of the Citizens Police Academy is to educate the community about the structure...Read More
Kansas celebrates 156 years
Feb 1, 2017 | News
Last weekend, a birthday went by almost unnoticed. On Jan. 29, 1861, Kansas became the 34th state...Read More
Lady Blazers take third place at last week’s El Dorado tournament
The Lady Blazers brought back a third place finish from the El Dorado tournament last week. Now...Read More
Second quarter lapse sinks Jaguars
Outscored 13-4 in the second quarter, the Pioneer Ridge Middle School seventh grade varsity basketball team dropped a 37-27 decision at Paola last week. Pioneer Ridge, 5-2, led 8-5 after one quarter, but headed to halftime down...Read More
Clutch free throw ‘key’ to Broncos win
Clutch free throw shooting in the fourth quarter helped Spring Hill to a 61-48 win over Louisburg last Friday night. Spring Hill, 8-5, connected on their final six free throws to secure the victory. “Overall, this was one of our...Read More
GCC upgrades audio visual equipment
Jan 31, 2017 | News
An upgrade in audio visual equipment for Gardner City Council chambers was approved at the Jan. 17 meeting. The 2017 budget included $75,000 to upgrade the equipment, and a proposal from McClelland Sound, Inc., for about $73,700...Read More
University update
Jan 31, 2017 | Schools
Bethany College Bethany College announces those students who earned Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music, and Bachelor of Music Education from the college and graduated in December. Spring Hill; Layne C. Gilliland, Mathematics...Read More
Free great backyard bird count event on Feb. 18
Jan 31, 2017 | News
Each year, biologists and researchers count on “you” to help them determine the health of world bird populations. As part of this international annual effort, stop by for 15 minutes or sit a spell during a free public birding...Read More
Bag Your Favorite Book
Jan 29, 2017 | Schools
Photo courtesy USD 231 Nine students from across the metro area won awards for designing a book...Read More
Farmer’s Almanac provides upcoming full moon names for 2017
Jan 29, 2017 | Opinion
Joan Dorsey Contributing columnist Well, we are about done with January. We all survived the ice storm of 2017, and I am sure the local businesses appreciated the numerous days advanced notice given to us by the television...Read More
Wait, 2010 girls track, field selected for GEHS Athletic HOF
Jan 28, 2017 | Sports
Kyle Wait, has been selected by the Gardner Edgerton High School Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee for induction into the GEHS Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction will take place on Feb. 24, 2017. The 2017 inductees...Read More
Gardner Golf Course future discussed; police vehicles purchased
Jan 28, 2017 | News
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News The Jan. 17 meeting of Gardner city council was attended...Read More
Callahan scores 17 in Mustangs victory
Jan 27, 2017 | Sports
Adam Callahan scored 17 points leading the Wheatridge Middle School eighth grade boys varsity basketball team to a 44-39 win over Eudora last week. Wheatridge went up 16-13 at halftime and salted the game away with a 12-2 third...Read More
Blazer wrestlers out duel ONW
Jan 27, 2017 | Sports
The Blazer wrestlers celebrated senior night with an impressive 48-30 win over Olathe Northwest Jan. 18. “This was a big win for us, and each senior was escorted by their favorite teacher and received recognition,” said Coach...Read More
