Women only weekend event teaches outdoor skills
Jan 21, 2017
KDOC-trained horses to march in inauguration parad...
Jan 20, 2017
Gardner agenda suggests protest petition for prope...
Jan 20, 2017
Washington scores 18 points in Lady Blazers win ov...
Jan 19, 2017
Residents view MLK exhibit
Jan 18, 2017
JCPRD 50 Plus Bingo continues on Feb. 8m 22
Jan 21, 2017
Two themed bingo sessions at two locations are being planned during February by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. ”Sweetheart” is the theme for a bingo session on Feb. 8 which will take...
Women only weekend event teaches outdoor skills
Jan 21, 2017
KDOC-trained horses to march in inauguration parade
Jan 20, 2017
Gardner agenda suggests protest petition for property tax increases
Jan 20, 2017
Edgerton considers partner project with Gardner; new phone, weather systems
Jan 19, 2017
Board Briefs
Jan 21, 2017
Members of the USD 231 board met Jan. 9 in regular session. Information included: Presentations...
Board of Education honors Wheatridge Middle School
Jan 17, 2017
Students lead the Pledge of Allegiance
Jan 16, 2017
WMS robotics team recognized
Jan 14, 2017
Kindergarten round up dates for incoming students
Jan 10, 2017
Huppe hits Milestone in Saint Xavier win
Jan 20, 2017
Former GEHS basketball standout Kyle Huppe scored his 1000 point in Saint Xavier’s 103-70 win over Saint Ambrose University of Iowa last week. Huppe, a senior guard, scored 11 points as Xavier improved to 10-9, 7-4 in Chicago...
Washington scores 18 points in Lady Blazers win over Mill Valley
Jan 19, 2017
Blazer wrestlers out dueled at Louisburg
Jan 18, 2017
Hoston scores 16 points in Broncos victory
Jan 18, 2017
Balanced scoring lifts Blazers past MV
Jan 17, 2017
Jan 21, 2017
Two themed bingo sessions at two locations are being planned during February by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. ”Sweetheart” is the theme for a bingo session on Feb. 8 which will take...Read More
Jan 21, 2017
Members of the USD 231 board met Jan. 9 in regular session. Information included: Presentations...Read More
Jan 21, 2017
Getting started in hunting, fishing, or just about any outdoor activity, can be intimidating for...Read More
Police Reports 1-20-2017
Jan 21, 2017
Gardner Police Daily Activity Report for 01/13/2017 through 01/20/2017 01/13/2017 08:18:14 WARRANT ATTEMPT 700 BLOCK OF N BERRY ST 01/13/2017 08:41:39 FOLLOW 10100 BLOCK OF ANTIOCH RD 01/13/2017 09:06:32 TRAFFIC STOP W 175TH...Read More
Jan 20, 2017
The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) will have a hand in the inauguration of...Read More
Jan 20, 2017
The Gardner council approved their 2017 legislative agenda, only slightly modified, at the Jan. 3...Read More
OUR VIEW: Leave property tax lid alone
Jan 20, 2017
It’s somewhat baffling to us that the Gardner City Council would approve a legislative agenda that wants to modify the “property tax lid” which ties taxation to the rate of inflation for cities and counties. Originally passed by...Read More
Jan 20, 2017
Former GEHS basketball standout Kyle Huppe scored his 1000 point in Saint Xavier’s 103-70 win over Saint Ambrose University of Iowa last week. Huppe, a senior guard, scored 11 points as Xavier improved to 10-9, 7-4 in Chicago...Read More
Jan 19, 2017
Junior guard Taylor Carpenter (33) sets the defense in the Lady Blazers 56-42 win over Blue Valley...Read More
Would Donald tax a fellow Trump?
Jan 19, 2017
Jim Hightower Guest Columnist Bring those jobs back home, Donald Trump bellowed to those greedy corporate executives who’ve shipped middle-class jobs out of country, or I’ll slap you with a big tariff when you try to sell your...Read More
Edgerton considers partner project with Gardner; new phone, weather systems
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News The first council meeting for the city of Edgerton on Jan. 12 included discussion on a county proposed partner project with Gardner, water line improvements, consideration of weather...Read More
Classifieds 1-18-2017
Classified page 7Read More
Violets to be displayed
The African Violet Club of Greater Kansas City, a non profit organization, presents its annual sale of African Violets and other Gesneriads on Saturday February 11, 2017. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Loose Park Garden...Read More
Jan 18, 2017
In their first action after the winter break, the Blazer varsity wrestling team lost a 45-30 duel at Louisburg last week. “We wrestled well, but lost in 50-50 situations,” said Coach Tyler Cordts. Cordts said he did like the...Read More
Jan 18, 2017
Jordan Hoston scored 16 points and Trey Heinrich added 15 leading the Bronco boys’ varsity basketball team to a 64-45 win over De Soto last week. Spring Hill jumped to an 11-5 first quarter lead and went up 25-16 by halftime....Read More
