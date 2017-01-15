News

Police Report 01/13/2017

Jan 16, 2017 |

Gardner Police Daily Activity Report for 01/06/2017 through 01/13/2017 01/06/2017 08:12:01 ALARM COMMER 1700 BLOCK OF E SANTA FE ST 01/06/2017 11:32:47 WARRANT 11800 BLOCK OF S STRANG LINE RD 01/06/2017 11:15:27 ASSIST 400 BLOCK...

Johnson County Government hires MED-ACT director

Jan 12, 2017 |

Johnson County Government has named Paul Davis as the new director of Emergency Medical Services. He will begin his new role Jan. 16, 2017. Prior to joining the county, Davis served since May 2006 as executive director of Adams...

WAYNE LEROY KYLER

Jan 11, 2017 |

WAYNE LEROY KYLER Wayne Leroy Kyler, 73, of Gardner, Kan passed away Jan. 9, 2017. Wayne was born April 17, 1943 in North Tonawanda, N.Y. to Marion Rosen and Lavina Margaret (Hyland) Kyler. He grew up in New York where he...

Pioneer basketball season begins

Jan 11, 2017 |

After a one week tryout session, the Pioneer Ridge seventh and eighth grade basketball teams are set to begin their seasons. The eighth grade varsity team begins its season at home versus Spring Hill. The seventh varsity will...

