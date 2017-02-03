PC considers residential rezoning, business expans...
Posted by Gardner News | Feb 3, 2017 |
Edgerton considers rezoning; declines to partner o...
Posted by Gardner News | Feb 2, 2017 |
Kansas celebrates 156 years
Posted by Gardner News | Feb 1, 2017 |
Lady Blazers take third place at last week’s El Do...
Posted by Gardner News | Feb 1, 2017 |
Bag Your Favorite Book
Posted by Gardner News | Jan 29, 2017 |
City names Kramer public works director
by Gardner News | Feb 3, 2017 | News | 0 |
Gardner recently named Michael Kramer, P.E., as its new public works director. In this new role, he will oversee street and stormwater maintenance, engineering and design, the municipal airport and the Americans with...
PC considers residential rezoning, business expansions
by Gardner News | Feb 3, 2017 | News | 0 |
Edgerton considers rezoning; declines to partner on Waverly Rd.
by Gardner News | Feb 2, 2017 | News | 0 |
Gardner Citizens Police Academy commences May 4
by Gardner News | Feb 1, 2017 | News | 0 |
Kansas celebrates 156 years
by Gardner News | Feb 1, 2017 | News | 0 |
University update
by Gardner News | Jan 31, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
Bethany College Bethany College announces those students who earned Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music, and Bachelor of Music Education from the college and graduated in December. Spring Hill; Layne C. Gilliland, Mathematics...
Bag Your Favorite Book
by Gardner News | Jan 29, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
Learning fun!
by Gardner News | Jan 25, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
Gardner Elementary nominated for award
by Gardner News | Jan 24, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
Brittain wins poster contest
by Gardner News | Jan 22, 2017 | Schools | 0 |
Blue Valley basketball team runs past Blazers
by Gardner News | Feb 3, 2017 | Sports | 0 |
Anthony Reed (42) sets the offense in action against Blue Valley last week. Reed scored 20 points...
Raymond “Stan” Stanley Haynes
Feb 3, 2017 | Obituaries
Raymond “Stan” Stanley Haynes, 66, of Overland Park, Kan passed away February 1, 2017 at The Health Resort of Olathe. Stan was born August 8, 1950 in Kansas City, Kan to O. Russell “Russ” and Ethel Mae (Smith) Haynes. He...Read More
Blue Valley basketball team runs past Blazers
Feb 3, 2017 | Sports
Anthony Reed (42) sets the offense in action against Blue Valley last week. Reed scored 20 points...Read More
OUR VIEW: State’s birthday slides by quietly
Feb 3, 2017 | Opinion
Congratulations to Kansas on celebrating 156 years of statehood. Also known as the Sunflower State, Kansas was admitted to the Union on Jan. 29, 1861 as the 34th state. Kansas’ beginnings were somewhat chaotic; known as...Read More
City names Kramer public works director
Feb 3, 2017 | News
Gardner recently named Michael Kramer, P.E., as its new public works director. In this new role, he will oversee street and stormwater maintenance, engineering and design, the municipal airport and the Americans with...Read More
PC considers residential rezoning, business expansions
Feb 3, 2017 | News
The Jan. 24 Planning Commission meeting was attended by a team of project engineers and...Read More
Classifieds 2-1-2017
Feb 3, 2017 | Classifieds
Classified page 7Read More
Rolice Reports 2-03-2017
Feb 3, 2017 | Public Information
Gardner Police Daily Activity Report for 01/27/2017 through 02/03/2017 01/27/2017 08:04:06 ASSIST 200 BLOCK OF E SHAWNEE ST 01/27/2017 08:23:12 ANIMAL LOOSE 800 BLOCK OF W MADISON ST 01/27/2017 08:24:19 SUSPICI PERSON N I35...Read More
Edgerton considers rezoning; declines to partner on Waverly Rd.
Feb 2, 2017 | News
Jason Camis, president of the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce reviews the 2017 chamber work...Read More
Dr. M. G. “Doc” “Jerry” Callahan
Dr. M. G. “Doc” “Jerry” Callahan, 92, of Gardner, passed away Jan. 30, 2017, at Olathe Medical Center. Jerry was born Feb. 20, 1924, in Lowry City, Mo., to Marion Lesley and Vianna Elizabeth (Wallace) Callahan. He graduated high...Read More
Ruth Elizabeth Meyers Lorsbach,
Ruth Elizabeth Meyers Lorsbach, formerly of Osawatomie, Kan., passed from this earth on Jan. 27, 2017, after several months of illness, and she joined her heavenly family, including her husband Charles and son Chuck. On Dec. 24,...Read More
Patricia Marie Osbourn
Patricia Marie Osbourn Patricia Marie Osbourn, 66, of Gardner, Kan passed away January 31, 2017 at Olathe Hospice House. Pat was born November 10, 1950 in Clay Center, Kan to Dales Wilfred and Doris Marie (Sheely) Carnahan. She...Read More
Billionaires are tampering with our constitution; Abbot pens Amendments
Feb 1, 2017 | Opinion
Jim Hightower Guest Columnist When you think of America’s great constitutional minds, names like Madison, Jefferson, Washington, and Franklin come to mind. And, of course, Abbott. Wait, who’s Abbott? Last year, Texas Governor...Read More
Gardner Citizens Police Academy commences May 4
Feb 1, 2017 | News
Gardner will host the sixth class of its Citizens Police Academy. Classes will be held on Thursday evenings, from May 4 through June 29. The purpose of the Citizens Police Academy is to educate the community about the structure...Read More
Kansas celebrates 156 years
Feb 1, 2017 | News
Last weekend, a birthday went by almost unnoticed. On Jan. 29, 1861, Kansas became the 34th state...Read More
Lady Blazers take third place at last week’s El Dorado tournament
Feb 1, 2017 | Sports
The Lady Blazers brought back a third place finish from the El Dorado tournament last week. Now...Read More
